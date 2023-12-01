So, What’s up With ‘Godzilla Minus One’s Title?

Godzilla Minus One is slated to arrive in the United States on December 1 after premiering in Japan on November 3. While the film is about the familiar and iconic kaiju, Godzilla, viewers may be wondering what the “minus one” part of the title refers to.

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have been building a MonsterVerse centered around the reptilian monster, but Godzilla Minus One is set outside that universe. It also isn’t directly related to any of Toho’s previous Godzilla movies. The standalone film takes place in post-World War II Japan. Although the country is already devastated by war, it must prepare itself for another threat when Godzilla begins its approach.

So far, Godzilla Minus One has been receiving positive reviews from critics. It’s reminiscent of the first Godzilla film in 1954, as it takes the kaiju back to its roots in Japan. Of course, the film is a much bigger visual and cinematic spectacle this time around, with powerful performances and a moving perspective on post-war Japan. Godzilla (2014) director Gareth Edwards gave the film his stamp of approval, even indicating he was “jealous” of how good it turned out.

While the film is quickly gaining traction, some viewers are still curious about the title. What does it mean?

The meaning of Godzilla Minus One

At first glance, one might assume Godzilla Minus One is meant to denote a prequel. As mentioned above, though, the film isn’t directly connected to any other Toho Godzilla film. Instead, the title is a reference to the tragic story the movie captures. In an interview with Forbes, Toho International President Koji Ueda stated:

The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the ‘minus.’

It’s a sobering reminder of the devastation Japan experienced, especially after the atomic bombs were dropped. It took the country years to recover and regain economic stability again. The country was in a very vulnerable state, making it questionable if it was even possible for it to lose more. If the country had faced one more threat, it certainly would’ve propelled into negative territory. Hence, Godzilla Minus One‘s premise and title capture the realities of postwar anxiety and trauma.

