When Will the Highly Anticipated ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Arrive on Netflix?

It has been over a year since Ginny & Georgia season 2 premiered on Netflix, and viewers are starting to get impatient for the third season.

The comedy-drama follows the chaotic lives of single mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her two children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). After the death of her husband, Georgia relocates her family to Wellsbury, Massachusetts, for a fresh start. However, Georgia’s tendency to get tied up in illegal activities, mayhem, and murder quickly causes problems. Given that her kids have never lived somewhere long enough to make friends and adjust, the family struggles to work through the scandals and scrutiny and make Wellsbury their permanent home.

Ginny & Georgia has received relatively positive reviews for its humor, heart, and chaotic premise. It also has outstanding viewership on Netflix. Season 1 was streamed by 52 million subscribers in the month following its premiere, while season 2 garnered a staggering 665,100,000 hours viewed between January and June 2023. The numbers aren’t surprising, as Ginny & Georgia is a very bingeworthy series. The acting is strong, there’s plenty of juicy drama and humor, and the show isn’t afraid to explore serious topics. Hence, viewers have been anxiously awaiting the show’s third season.

Does Ginny & Georgia season 3 have a release date?

Unfortunately, Ginny & Georgia season 3 does not yet have an official release date. However, viewers can rest assured that a third season is definitely happening. Netflix officially renewed the show for seasons 3 and 4 in May 2023. The renewal did coincide with the outbreak of the WGA strike, which was closely followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, though. The show was among several Netflix shows that faced delays due to studios’ refusal to adequately compensate writers and actors.

When Netflix released its slate of 2024 TV show releases, Ginny & Georgia was noticeably absent, so it is believed the show won’t debut until 2025. The show has not yet begun filming, but rumors suggest production will begin this month in Toronto. For the past two seasons, filming took roughly 4-5 months, though season 2 faced a lengthy post-production period of about nine months. So, if filming for season 3 gets underway soon, it could conclude as early as August. Even if it does require a lengthy post-production period or to be put on hold for scheduling of delayed shows, it could still arrive by the spring or summer of 2025.

As of now, it’s unclear if Netflix will address the two-year gap between seasons. For the show’s younger actors, like Diesel La Torraca, it may be difficult to hide that they’ve aged between seasons. The show could simply ignore the aging, as Stranger Things did in season 4, or feature a slight time-skip. More details on Ginny & Georgia‘s release date and plot should be forthcoming once filming commences.

