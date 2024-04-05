Is There a ‘Fourth Wing’ TV Show Release Date? Answered

After taking TikTok by storm, Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing is set to get a TV show of its own. The New York Times bestseller’s rights were acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, and fans are eager to know about a potential release date.

So far, the release date for the Fourth Wing TV series has not been announced. In fact, very little is known about the show, with the cast and other key details yet to be divulged. So, for now, admirers of the book series will have to be content with fan casting! The show will premiere and stream on Amazon Prime Video, and Yarros has been brought on board as a non-writing executive producer.

Amazon, in tandem with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, has also acquired the rights for Fourth Wing’s sequel, Iron Flame, and the three remaining planned books. Iron Flame also received a positive reaction from readers following its November 2023 release, making both books a phenomenon in a short period of time.

The show is expected to remain true to the plotline of the book, especially considering the fact that both Yarros and Liz Pelletier (Entangled publishing, publishers of the book) are attached to the project. The story follows Violet Sorrengail, a twenty-year-old who joins a war college to become a dragon rider at the insistence of her mother. Sorrengail is more interested in pursuing academics, but she has to submit to her mother’s will and follow a dangerous path filled with uncertainty. The novel has combined elements of suspense, action, and romance, making it a thrilling read for multiple age groups.

Amazon has taken a big swing based on the books’ popularity, and it will be interesting to see if the payoff from the TV show is comparable to or even bigger than the book franchise. If you are a fan of the fantasy genre, it is best to familiarise yourself with the books before the series lands on streaming!

(featured image: Red Tower Books)

