When Can We Return to the Flames With ‘Fire Country’ Season 3?

Sometimes, you love a show so much you want it on every night! That’s how many feel about Fire Country. The second season concluded earlier this month, and already, fans want to know when season 3 is going to be coming our way! Unfortunately, we have to wait.

Recommended Videos

Fire Country takes us into the life of Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who is trying to do a program that will shorten his prison sentence. Bode is working alongside firefighters to help tackle the wildfires that pop up in Northern California. Through the first two seasons, we’ve become invested in Bode’s relationship with Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and tune in each week to see if the two are going to finally make their relationship work.

And the season 2 finale left us asking questions. Rick Stengler (Adam Aalderks) came to town and confided in Jake (Jordan Crawford) that he was there to meet his daughter: Genevieve (Alix West Lefler). You know, Gen … who Bode thought was his daughter. So fans want to know how long we’re going to have to sit without answers.

According to Radio Times, we know that the show is coming back and that we’re going to have some of our favorite characters back in action. But other than that, it is really a guessing game. The idea is that we won’t have season 3 until early 2025, given how the show has been released the previous two seasons.

That doesn’t really feel great knowing that we have the summer, fall, and the beginning of winter to wait to return to our favorite firefighters, but it is a comfort knowing that the show will be returning eventually. As of this moment, we just don’t know when that is going to happen, and that just means we have plenty of time to rewatch the first two seasons on repeat! Right?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more