‘Dune 2’ Director Denis Villeneuve Has Made His Feelings on Post-Credits Scenes Clear

Dune: Part Two is coming. And it may not be the last.

If that’s the case, there’s just gotta be a post-credits scene, right? In Marvel‘s America? At least one post-credits scene. There could even be a mid-credits scene. Who knows? Maybe a post-mid-credits scene? A mid-end-credits scene?? Screw it. Begin the movie with the credits and make the entire rest of the film a post-credits scene.

Remind me, what’s the Dune series about again?

Dune and its sequel are film adaptations of the Dune novel series by Frank Herbert. Set in the distant future, the novel is about a boy named Paul Atreides of the noble House Atreides, who is caught up in a war over resources on the desert planet of Arrakis. It’s one of the most famous science fiction stories ever told. A magnum opus of magnum opuses. It’s got spaceships, psychic powers, and of course, giant sandworms.

A movie this big has gotta have a post-credits scene, no?

Oh, don’t be so sure. Despite Marvel blockbusters establishing a precedent for end-credits scenes in big film franchises, the first Dune film did not get on that wave.

Back around the release of the first movie, director Denis Villeneuve told NME plainly: “I don’t like post-credits scenes.”

“There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that,” he said. “So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and I would never.”

Villeneuve kept that promise with Dune 2, which is also hitting theaters sans post-credit scene. This doesn’t mean that the film won’t have a sequel (or a threequel), it just means that the story of the film ends when the credits roll. Which is great! You don’t have to spend any more time in those sticky movie theater seats than you have to!

