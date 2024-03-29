Is There a ‘Duet Night Abyss’ Release Date?

Duet Night Abyss is one of the most anticipated upcoming fantasy RPGs by fans of the genre, and many fans might be wondering if there is a Duet Night Abyss release date yet.

As of now, there is no official release date for Duet Night Abyss. As stated by Pocket Tactics, pre-registration for the game opened up back in 2023, meaning that those who registered would get additional info about the game, including its release date, sometime in the future.

Currently, the technical beta for the game launched on March 27, 2024. Players who signed up for the beta test via the recruitment questionnaire sometime between March 15–22 had a chance to participate in it. There was also a Demonic Lunarian web event for the game that ran from March 15 to March 22.

So, just what the heck is Duet Night Abyss anyway? It’s an anime-style fantasy RPG launching on both PC and mobile. This is a world where both magic and machines are in perfect marriage, and your task is to rid the world of monsters. You can think of this game as similar to other games like Genshin Impact, only with its own unique art style and setting, and two protagonists you can pick to start the game with.

The world of Duet Night Abyss will also feature varying factions such as the Noctoyager, the Elysian Church, Huaxu, Hyperborean Empire, and the Republic of Luca. These factions come with their own important NPCs, such as the octopus-like swordmaster Tabethe of Luca and Berenica of Noctoyager.

Duet Night Abyss is shaping up to be a charming alternative to other anime-style games like Honkai Star Rail. As more information about the game comes out over time, make sure to check out the official website for all of the latest news.

