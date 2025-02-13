Is there a dill pickle Hot Cheetos release date?

There’s nothing wrong with snacking on the same old Cheetos flavors you can readily grab on the shelf. But overnight, rumors about the Dill Pickle Cheetos swirled on social media. You’re probably already excited to taste some savory-sour chips.

TikTok users have been posting themselves with bags of Dill Pickle Cheetos. Some have even started giving reviews on the chips. Meanwhile, you’re trying to snipe some for yourself at Walmart, but you always seem to miss the chips. They might not even be real, or this is just another case of Stanley Cups—they’re so popular that they sell out in seconds. Another thing that would fuel everyone’s doubts is the fact that the special flavor hasn’t been listed on the Cheetos website.

Funnily enough, the Dill Pickle Cheetos became an urban myth among snackers. But to put speculations to rest, yes, the Dill Pickle Cheetos is a real, exclusive chip flavor. People can give their reviews because they were able to get access to the chips in the store earlier than you.TikTok user Dulce D. Blanco (@dblanc), whose husband works for Frito Lay, claimed that the Dill Pickle chips should arrive at the last week of January 2025. She was able to get a sample of the chips in the latter half of 2024 from her husband. Other sources from r/pickle, a subreddit about pickles, speculated around the same time for the release date. Unfortunately, though, there’s no specified official release date for the chips.

Are they worth it?

One TikTok user gave her review. She hoarded a bag of four Dill Pickle Cheetos chips after finally spotting them. “I am very disappointed,” TikTok user Brittany Thomas (@brittanythom) said. She thinks that the chips tasted more like kosher pickles instead of dill pickles, hence making the product taste sweet and spicy instead of sour and spicy. She gave the snack a rare overall rating of 4/10.

On the other hand, several other TikTok users gave the Dill Pickle Cheetos flavor a 10/10. As they’d describe it, these chips taste like Cheetos if you pour pickle juice on them. Basically, it’s mouthwatering heaven, and pickle lovers shouldn’t hesitate to grab their own pack if they spot these chips in the wild.

