‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Escalates the Popcorn Bucket Wars With ‘Lewd’ Offering

I have never been more invested in a popcorn bucket in my life. When it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine, the idea that the Wade Wilson movie could poke fun at the Dune: Part II popcorn bucket of the sandworm delights me. Now, we have even more hope for the bucket.

During CinemaCon, Marvel came out during the Disney panel and gave fans a lot of excitement for the future. With clips from Captain America: Brave New World and footage from Deadpool & Wolverine, those in attendance were buzzing about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And then came Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talking about the popcorn bucket heard around the world.

“Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a popcorn bucket which will be intentionally crude and lewd. #CinemaCon,” ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis shared on X and GOOD.

The fact that it is kind of confirmed that we will not only be getting a popcorn bucket but one that is “crude”? That’s the kind of news I am always looking for. If Wade Wilson was going to have any kind of popcorn bucket, I expected it to make fun of the Dune: Part II one because, well, it is Wade Wilson.

Now, if you think about what they could be in terms of Wade and his energy, you can probably make some guesses. My first thought was how Wade Wilson sits with his legs spread a lot on purpose, but I also know that you have to sell these at a movie theater. Will they go full Hannibal Lecter and make us eat the popcorn out of Wade’s brain? Or will this end up being about Wade Wilson’s butt in the end? The point is, think as dirty as you possibly can and then go even further with it because it is a Deadpool movie.

My dirty king is coming back!

Wade Wilson, as a character, provides fans with an interesting vantage point into our superhero stories. He is our eyes and ears in a lot of ways and calls out things that are happening in the production of these movies, as well as what we’re experiencing in the real world. So using the popcorn bucket to make a commentary on another popular franchise would truly be iconic of them to do.

Even if this isn’t exactly a commentary on Dune: Part II‘s ill-conceived sandworm bucket, it makes sense to have Wade’s be “crude” all on its own. That’s our boy!

