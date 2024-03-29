We Miss Him So When Is ‘Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Coming Out?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon took Norman Reedus’ Daryl to France to fight off some walkers overseas. (And with a mace, no less.) Now that season 2 is promising a reunion between Daryl and his girl Carol (Melissa McBride) we want to know when to expect it.

The season, which is titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol brings together Carol Peletier and Daryl after being separated by an entire ocean. To be fair, this is the show that fans were promised at the start of this all so to finally have them reuniting is kind of a big deal.

In a teaser trailer released back when the news broke about McBride’s return at New York Comic-Con in 2023, we see Carol searching for Daryl and fighting off walkers on her way to him. Back in October, it said that the series would come out in 2024 but the question is when will that happen?

In an Instagram story, Reedus confirmed that the series was set to have a summer release date! That is a pretty quick turnaround for Walking Dead fans as The Ones Who Live is set to conclude on March 31st and we will seemingly only have a few months before The Book of Carol kicks off.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of this franchise, especially with McBride and Reedus back in action together.

Get ready for The Book of Carol!

Carol and Daryl have been close since the show’s beginnings. When Carol’s daughter Sophia went missing, Daryl took it upon himself to try and find her. Yes, she ended up being a walker by the time they found her again but Daryl’s action really seemed to strike a chord with Carol and their already sweet dynamic became an important stepping stone for the rest of the show and how these characters all need each other.

When the Carol and Daryl show of our dreams ended up becoming just about Daryl, many of us longed for their reunion. Luckily, the ending of season 2 set up a perfect journey for Carol to embark on. So, as of now, we just know that a summer release is coming for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and we cannot wait!

