When Can We Get Our Hands on ‘Dark Deception’s Next Chapter?

Tell me true: I better not be darkly deceived. I must know if Dark Deception Chapter 5 has a set release date. Elsewise, dark times will be ahead. I shall become angry. Very angry.

What is Dark Deception?

You do not know? You have darkly deceived me! Dark Deception is a game about running. Often and hard. The hapless protagonist of Dark Deception is trapped in a nightmarish maze populated by monsters. There is nowhere to hide, and sprinting away on your getaway sticks is the only option. The only way to survive is to escape the maze. That, and figure out what the deal is with the mystery woman that haunts the game’s myriad hallways. Who is she? What does she want? Is she the key to your survival or your damnation?

When will Chapter 5 be released?

I’m sorry to darkly deceive you, but I don’t know. As of yet, there is no official release date for Dark Deception‘s fifth chapter. Judging by past release dates, it might be a while. The first chapter of Dark Deception was released in 2018, the second in 2019, the third in 2021, and the fourth in 2024. It’s possible that we could wait up to three years for a new release, making 2027 the latest likely date. Due to the game’s rising popularity, that release date could be earlier. Potentially even 2025, considering that there was only a year-long gap between the first and second chapters. While we can’t say for certain, we do know that Chapter 5 is going to involve running. Lots of it. And dying. Lots of that too.

