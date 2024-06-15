A lifesized cymbal clapping monkey with a bloody mouth appears in a creepy room with a statue in "Dark Deception"
(Glowstick Entertainment)
Category:
Gaming

When Can We Get Our Hands on ‘Dark Deception’s Next Chapter?

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 12:00 pm

Tell me true: I better not be darkly deceived. I must know if Dark Deception Chapter 5 has a set release date. Elsewise, dark times will be ahead. I shall become angry. Very angry.

Recommended Videos

What is Dark Deception?

You do not know? You have darkly deceived me! Dark Deception is a game about running. Often and hard. The hapless protagonist of Dark Deception is trapped in a nightmarish maze populated by monsters. There is nowhere to hide, and sprinting away on your getaway sticks is the only option. The only way to survive is to escape the maze. That, and figure out what the deal is with the mystery woman that haunts the game’s myriad hallways. Who is she? What does she want? Is she the key to your survival or your damnation?

When will Chapter 5 be released?

I’m sorry to darkly deceive you, but I don’t know. As of yet, there is no official release date for Dark Deception‘s fifth chapter. Judging by past release dates, it might be a while. The first chapter of Dark Deception was released in 2018, the second in 2019, the third in 2021, and the fourth in 2024. It’s possible that we could wait up to three years for a new release, making 2027 the latest likely date. Due to the game’s rising popularity, that release date could be earlier. Potentially even 2025, considering that there was only a year-long gap between the first and second chapters. While we can’t say for certain, we do know that Chapter 5 is going to involve running. Lots of it. And dying. Lots of that too.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Likens Bi/Pan NPCs to ‘Sex Dolls’ in Wildly Misguided X Thread
Dragon Age The Veilguard Rook mage promotional image
Dragon Age The Veilguard Rook mage promotional image
Dragon Age The Veilguard Rook mage promotional image
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Likens Bi/Pan NPCs to ‘Sex Dolls’ in Wildly Misguided X Thread
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 14, 2024
Read Article When Does ‘Yakuza 0’ Take Place?
Majima Goro as the King of the Night in Club Cabaret from Yakuza 0
Majima Goro as the King of the Night in Club Cabaret from Yakuza 0
Majima Goro as the King of the Night in Club Cabaret from Yakuza 0
Category: Gaming
Gaming
When Does ‘Yakuza 0’ Take Place?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 13, 2024
Read Article The ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Reveals Gave Us a Lot To Process!
Dragon Age The Veilguard promotional image
Dragon Age The Veilguard promotional image
Dragon Age The Veilguard promotional image
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Reveals Gave Us a Lot To Process!
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed
Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail featuring Jade and Firefly (Sam)
Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail featuring Jade and Firefly (Sam)
Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail featuring Jade and Firefly (Sam)
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Sony PSP
Sony PSP
Sony PSP
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Likens Bi/Pan NPCs to ‘Sex Dolls’ in Wildly Misguided X Thread
Dragon Age The Veilguard Rook mage promotional image
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Likens Bi/Pan NPCs to ‘Sex Dolls’ in Wildly Misguided X Thread
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 14, 2024
Read Article When Does ‘Yakuza 0’ Take Place?
Majima Goro as the King of the Night in Club Cabaret from Yakuza 0
Category: Gaming
Gaming
When Does ‘Yakuza 0’ Take Place?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 13, 2024
Read Article The ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Reveals Gave Us a Lot To Process!
Dragon Age The Veilguard promotional image
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Reveals Gave Us a Lot To Process!
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed
Version 2.3 of Honkai: Star Rail featuring Jade and Firefly (Sam)
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Honkai Star Rail’ 2.3 Release Date Confirmed
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Sony PSP
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Sony’s Next PSP Could Run PS4 Games
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.