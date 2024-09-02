‘Blue Protocol’ dies before its international release

Announced at the 2022 Game Awards, many MMORPG fans had high hopes for Blue Protocol. It was slated to come out in 2024 internationally but missed its tentative release date.

So what happened to Blue Protocol, and why is there news of a shutdown? Long story short, the game was released in Japan on June 14, 2023. International players waited for a long time but couldn’t access the game. Now comes the bad news. In a recent statement on the Blue Protocol website, it was confirmed that the Japanese version of Blue Protocol will be discontinued on January 18, 2025.

In line with the shutdown of the Japanese server, Blue Protocol has also canceled its partnership with Amazon Games, meaning the game will not be released internationally. So, if you waited for Blue Protocol, you can stop now.

A game that didn’t live up to expectations

Blue Protocol’s official statement said that they had concluded that “it [would] not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you.” Some speculate that the pay-to-win model already present in the Japanese version of the game soured the game’s reputation. 110 pulls to reach pity in a gacha game is definitely not ideal.

The full statement reads as follows:

“We regret to inform you that the Japanese version of Blue Protocol will be discontinued on Saturday January 18, 2025. As a result, we have also canceled our plans to release a Western version of the game in collaboration with Amazon Games. We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world. We know there has been great anticipation for Blue Protocol since the first announcement of the game. We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime. We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you. We deeply apologize for the sudden announcement.” Blue Protocol

Nevertheless, international MMORPG fans were disappointed by this sudden announcement. The trailer set high expectations for the game. Unlike many other RPGs, the trailer implied diversity in character design and an anime-like experience.

The game’s environment alone stoked curiosity and anticipation for Blue Protocol. After all, the game largely evoked the feel and aesthetics of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Some gamers used to avidly joke that this game could possibly rival Genshin Impact, dubbing it another “Genshin Killer.” Unfortunately, this proved to be nothing more than another joke.

