Netflix Is Upping the Sibling Rivalry Game With ‘Black Rabbit’

When I was a small child, I found that many of my interests both came by way and informed those of my brother. Whether it was Beyblades, action figures, or the computer whose time we constantly fought over, proximity to him was significant to my childhood identity, as I assume mine was to him.

He and I are now, of course, at an age where our individual enterprises are existing on mostly independent levels, but what if they weren’t? Thanks to Black Rabbit, the upcoming miniseries from the duo of Jason Bateman and Jude Law, I’ll be able to live that possibility vicariously through Netflix, however corrupted of a version it will no doubt end up being.

The details of Black Rabbit are few and far between, but at its core will be some lavish sibling drama as a wealthy New York hotspot owner crosses paths with his eccentric brother after some time apart, leading to events that just might lead to the collapse of his assets.

Said brothers will be played by Bateman and Law themselves, while Amaka Okafor, Cleopatra Coleman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and Dagmara Domińczyk are also set to feature in the limited series from the husband-and-wife duo of Kate Susman and King Richard scribe Zach Baylin.

The question is, though, when are we going to get to watch all of this go down?

When does Black Rabbit release?

Well, seeing as the plot synopsis is barely a synopsis at the moment, release details are still pretty far down on the checklist for Netflix’s marketing team, and it could be a minute or two before Black Rabbit comes dashing out of its burrow for us viewers. As always, we’ll be sure to slap a fresh update in and around here once news of a release window comes around.

