Is There a ‘Bioshock’ Netflix Release Date? Answered

Wait … there’s gonna be a Bioshock movie?

Well ain’t this a bio-shock to the system? Almost as shocking as finding out the Greta Gerwig wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for her direction of Barbie. (Seriously, what gives?) Almost as shocking as all of the horrible things that you can do to your enslaved animal thralls in Palworld (again WHAT GIVES?) Bioshock? Live action? I never thought I’d see the day.

Truth be told, as far as video game live action adaptations go … I have high hopes for Bioshock. Something just feels … right? It’s a combination of the Bioshock series’ focus on human drama mixed with the gritty, gross, soggy undersea vistas that makes a live-action adaptation feel possible. The game’s ambitions were always cinematic, with those ambitions reaching their apex during the events of Bioshock Infinite. These games are beautiful, and despite all the series’ sci-fi elements, grounded in the real world. So yes, Netflix. Adapt Bioshock into a movie. Make me proud.

But first, tell me when it’s gonna come out so I can emotionally prepare …

Universal studios had originally planned to make a Bioshock film in 2008, a year after the release of the first game, but it didn’t pan out. It would take over a decade for someone to make a followup attempt, but the attempt was made. The Bioshock live-action film has been in development at Netflix since 2022, but the recent Writer’s Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes derailed the project. As of now, the script is currently being developed, and the film isn’t expected to hit streaming services until 2026 or 2027, but there’s now specific release date yet, and it’ll likely be a bit of a wait before we get one.

But if you hear anything, would you kindly let me know?

(featured image: 2K Games)

