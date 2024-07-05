What Is Going On With Season 5 of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’?

Fans of 9-1-1 have found a new show to love in the franchise with 9-1-1: Lone Star, but they have also been waiting a while for the next season of the show. With season 4 premiering in January of 2023, we’ve been waiting over a year for season 5 to come to us.

The good news: It IS coming. While we don’t know whether or not this is the end of the show, we do know that season 5 is set to release this coming fall, with an action-packed return episode. The teaser for the new season finally hit online and the team will be dealing with a train derailment?!

Season 5 is going to be epic! ?#911LoneStar returns this fall on @FOXTV! Stream on @hulu anytime. pic.twitter.com/NMD0kqspyt — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) July 2, 2024

The series delayed its return for a number of reasons. Between both the WGA and the SAG/AFTRA strikes, filming for season 5 got delayed, and then instead of aiming for a spring 2024 release date, they pushed it to the fall. Fans are worried about the future of the show since the flagship series, 9-1-1, was renewed for season 8 while we’ve yet to hear news on a season 6 for Lone Star.

The returning cast includes Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega.

Again, we don’t know if this is the end for the show, but the cast did post on Instagram about it, leading to fans thinking that the rumors were true. “Wherever the ship sails, [I’m] grateful for the family I’ve created on this show,” Silva wrote.

Rubinstein also posted, writing, “One thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

We don’t know the exact date yet but get ready, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return in September at … some point.

