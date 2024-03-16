TikTok Loses It Over ‘The Lorax’ Leaving Netflix

For over 50 years now, countless generations have turned to Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax—be it book or screen—to reignite their occasionally waning ire against the logging industry with a hearty splash of orange. That is why the book got banned, right?

In any case, Seussdom has had quite an illustrious life on the big screen, insofar as life is possible after 2003’s The Cat in the Hat. 2012’s The Lorax was no exception if last year’s influx of artificial misery on account of the film leaving Netflix is any indication.

Is The Lorax still on Netflix?

In the United States, The Lorax is no longer available to stream on Netflix as of August 2023.

Starring Danny DeVito as the titular tree-speaker and a then-25-year-old Zac Efron as young Ted Wiggins, The Lorax follows Ted on a quest to find a tree to win the affection of his crush, Audrey (Taylor Swift). Ted, you see, lives in Thneedville, a walled city with no natural vegetation. He seeks the wisdom of a reclusive man known as the Once-ler (Ed Helms), hoping to learn where to find the trees. Ted then bears witness to a yarn about a young Once-ler and his encounters with the Lorax, the guardian of the forest. Shortly after, the Once-ler gives Ted a magic seed and tells him to plant it to save nature. It’s a scene that no doubt cemented The Lorax as the most egregious piece of radical, green propaganda to ever take up arms on streaming. Probably. Maybe.

But The Lorax‘s days of being on Netflix and leaving Netflix have long since passed now. I haven’t had time to check, but I hope the denizens of TikTok have found something else to hyperfocus on since then.

In the meantime, you can watch The Lorax on Peacock.

