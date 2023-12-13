A ‘High School Musical’ Reunion Came Along With Zac Efron’s Hollywood Star Ceremony

Actor Zac Efron just received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week. The event brought Efron’s career full circle as it was attended by Kenny Ortega, director of the High School Musical trilogy, there to support Efron, to whom he gave his big break.

They really were all in this together, as Efron and Ortega embraced at the event, which took place in L.A. on Monday. Efron had a meteoric rise after landing the role of Troy Bolton in the Disney film High School Musical which was not only directed but also choreographed by Ortega. Fans were delighted then to see the two together again.

ZAC EFRON AND KENNY ORTEGA IN 2023 MY HEART pic.twitter.com/he4YrLo3Es — bayareajonas✨ (@BayAreaJonas) December 11, 2023

After showcasing his skills in the franchise, Efron went on to star in a number of roles, primarily acting as the heartthrob in films such as Hairspray, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, and The Lucky One. He eventually had to break free from this typecasting, beginning the start of something new, entering his bad-boy era, with films like Bad Neighbors and Baywatch. He then took a turn from bad to downright evil, with his surprise casting as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Regardless of all the recent success that came his way, Efron still took a moment to thank the man who started it all, as shared on TikTok. The actor stated,

I spent a lot of time with Kenny Ortega, and also Bill Borden (HSM producer) who are both here today by the way. You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical. I am just eternally, eternally grateful. You have no idea. I still think about it every day, I sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats.

zac efron saying “go wildcats” and that he sings high school musical songs in the shower got me crying like a loser right now omg pic.twitter.com/t6DCBaIgTe — jojo (@helllojojo) December 11, 2023

Efron then went on to speak to someone who is tragically no longer with us, recalling his time spent co-starring with Matthew Perry in the film 17 Again, where Efron played the younger version of Perry’s character, Mike:

I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry. Who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again. Collaborating with him and (director) Burr Steers — it was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.

When walking on the red carpet at the premiere of his most recent film The Iron Claw, Efron spoke to People Magazine about potentially playing Perry in a future biopic, after the Friends actor had commented on wanting Efron for the role. Efron responded that he would “be honored” to take on the role. You can catch the actor in The Iron Claw, where he plays one-fourth of the Von Erich brothers, Kevin, in a biopic on the wrestling family.

(featured image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

