The Cleaning Lady is one of Fox Entertainment’s unique offerings, with its unique storyline and pace being the standout reasons behind its success. The show has been called out for leaning into clichés, but that hasn’t deterred its fans from tuning into it season after season.

As things stand, The Cleaning Lady is available to stream on Hulu, and interested viewers have the option to rent or purchase it on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes are available to watch on Hulu a day after they premiere on Fox. Other options to watch the series include Max, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV. But fans will be disappointed to know that the show is not streaming on Netflix, as of yet.

The Cleaning Lady is based on the 2017 Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The show follows the life of Thony De La Rosa as she navigates various difficulties while working and living in the U.S. She is a former Cambodian/Filipino surgeon who is forced to live in Las Vegas because of her son’s bone marrow treatment. She gets an opportunity to work with a gang as a cleaner, and the way it shapes her life and decision-making becomes the crux of the TV series.

Elodie Yung stars as De La Rosa, and the other main cast includes Adan Canto as the gangster Arman Morales who hires Rosa, with Oliver Hudson playing the hard-nosed FBI agent Garrett Miller, who is hot on the trail of the protagonist. Martha Millan, Sebastian, and Valentino LaSalle appear in key roles. Miranda Kwok serves as the showrunner while also taking on an executive producer role. Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars, You, Dollface) has an executive producer role, too.

The series premiered in 2022, with both the second and third seasons being greenlit soon after. The third season premiered on Fox on March 5, 2024, and will come to its conclusion on April 16.

(featured image: Fox)

