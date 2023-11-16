She Likes Shiny Things But Will She Get a Paper Ring?
Following her split from actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift has made wave after wave with her new beau, NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swifties are getting up to speed with the world of football, as Taylor attended games to see Travis in action, while NFL commentators dug into her back catalogue to make lyric-themed puns at games she was present for.
With Taylor and Travis’ relationship going public rapidly (a predictable development for any romance between two famous people), they seem to be powering through major milestones at breakneck speed. Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple’s parents will be meeting this weekend, ahead of Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off.
Taylor has also inserted Travis into one of her songs during a performance on the Eras Tour, changing the lyrics of Karma from “karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” (a reference to ex Joe Alwyn) to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”, a clear reference to Travis.
Travis’ reaction is nothing short of adorable, but is there one milestone the couple are thinking about in particular? Here’s a look at whether we can expect an engagement anytime soon.
Will Taylor be getting a Paper Ring anytime soon?
There’s no word from either of the pair on plans to get engaged and, truly, they are the only two who would really know. It’s not dampening hopes from fans or commentators, however, with actor Hilarie Burton Morgan tweeting a prediction for an engagement as soon as May of next year.
However, some fans are calling the relationship a classic rebound, particularly after an early tweet from Kelce about squirrels went viral.
These comments about Travis’ intellect are inevitable, with assumptions based on the fact that he’s a football player and she an artist. It’s a tired trope, especially as we really don’t know what Travis is like as a person—and certainly not based on some old posts from 12 years ago.
For now, all we can really tell is that the pair seem to be happy—so who knows if an engagement could be on the way down the line.
(featured image: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
