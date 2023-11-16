She Likes Shiny Things But Will She Get a Paper Ring?

Following her split from actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift has made wave after wave with her new beau, NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swifties are getting up to speed with the world of football, as Taylor attended games to see Travis in action, while NFL commentators dug into her back catalogue to make lyric-themed puns at games she was present for.

With Taylor and Travis’ relationship going public rapidly (a predictable development for any romance between two famous people), they seem to be powering through major milestones at breakneck speed. Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple’s parents will be meeting this weekend, ahead of Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off.

Taylor has also inserted Travis into one of her songs during a performance on the Eras Tour, changing the lyrics of Karma from “karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” (a reference to ex Joe Alwyn) to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”, a clear reference to Travis.

TRAVIS REACTION FINALLY DROPPED LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/8qhBPXpeVh — nicky (@getawayonce) November 12, 2023

Travis’ reaction is nothing short of adorable, but is there one milestone the couple are thinking about in particular? Here’s a look at whether we can expect an engagement anytime soon.

Will Taylor be getting a Paper Ring anytime soon?

There’s no word from either of the pair on plans to get engaged and, truly, they are the only two who would really know. It’s not dampening hopes from fans or commentators, however, with actor Hilarie Burton Morgan tweeting a prediction for an engagement as soon as May of next year.

They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023

However, some fans are calling the relationship a classic rebound, particularly after an early tweet from Kelce about squirrels went viral.

taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too?



travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY — veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023

i understand taylor swift now. it's every girl's biggest dream to be able to text their dog. and that's sort of the vibe travis kelce is bringing to the table — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 15, 2023

These comments about Travis’ intellect are inevitable, with assumptions based on the fact that he’s a football player and she an artist. It’s a tired trope, especially as we really don’t know what Travis is like as a person—and certainly not based on some old posts from 12 years ago.

For now, all we can really tell is that the pair seem to be happy—so who knows if an engagement could be on the way down the line.

Another angle for the scene that makes the World Stop!



Travis Kelce is patiently waiting. Then boom! Sealed with the KISS ? pic.twitter.com/1a4P8yji3k — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 15, 2023

(featured image: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

