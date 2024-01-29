Killing the Justice League Is Better With Your Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is every DC comic fan’s third-person shooter must-play.

Developed by the folks behind Gotham Knights and the Batman: Arkham series, this highly anticipated game is already available for pre-purchase starting at $69.99 before its release sometime in February 2024.

Shooting games are always fun when you’re playing with a team of friends. Online matches can often be frustrating in any shooter game, and tensions run high when a bunch of random players are put together. Besides, could you really think of playing a Suicide Squad game without your ride-or-die teammates? Probably not, unless you’re more of a solo-queue type of player.

If you have three other friends who love shooting games, then all four of you can go out and wreak havoc against the Justice League. But you can also play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on your own if you’re not feeling the need to have a team with you. As long as you defeat the most important DC superheroes, you should be fine on your own.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Suicide Squad is sent on a mission in the DC Universe to, well, kill the Justice League. Despite being all-too-serious about killing The Flash and Superman—among other heroes—the Suicide Squad seems to be just a gang of (dangerously) wacky friends consigned to commit crimes for fun.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and XBOX X|S Series.

(featured image: Rocksteady Studios)

