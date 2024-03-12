Yes, ‘Shogun’ Is in Japanese—Mostly

Shogun, the epic series based on Jame Clavell’s novel series from the 1970s, is now streaming on Hulu and FX. However, the series is streaming on an American network for an American audience. Does that mean it’s in English, or is it subtitled?

Shogun takes place in Japan and has a largely Japanese cast, but an international focus doesn’t always mean that a show’s dialogue will be in another country’s native tongue. For example, the miniseries Chernobyl, which aired on HBO in 2019, takes place in Russia and Ukraine, but it was filmed in English. Different filmmakers make different choices when it comes to what language a series will be filmed in.

So how subtitles-intensive is Shogun?

The Japanese characters in Shogun, along with some of the non-Japanese characters like Portuguese missionaries, all speak in Japanese in the show. Their dialogue is subtitled for English audiences.

However, some of the show’s dialogue is in English—even when the characters are presumably speaking other languages. For example, the series begins on a Dutch ship, and many of the characters (both foreign and Japanese) speak Portuguese. All of these scenes are rendered in English.

Why? It’s not clear, but you could chalk it up to the fact the story is partly told from the perspective of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English pilot who arrives on the coast of Japan aboard a derelict Dutch vessel. As Blackthorne is captured and eventually taken under the protection of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), he interacts with various characters. Blackthorne acts as an audience surrogate, taking in his new surroundings as he tries to stay alive.

If you’re able to read subtitles, it’s worth listening to the Japanese cast members’ original performances. However, if you need an English dub, then Hulu offers that option. It’s right next to the “Episodes” tab in the show’s main menu.

New episodes of Shogun drop on Hulu and FX every Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

(featured image: Hulu / FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]