When is ‘Shogun’ Episode 5 Coming Out? Here’s the Full Release Schedule

Shogun, the adaptation of James Clavell’s epic novel series, is currently streaming on Hulu and FX. If you’re already following the series, you may be impatient to find out when each episode will drop. With episode 4 coming out on March 12, episode 5 isn’t far away.

Here’s the release date of Shogun episode 5, along with the show’s complete release schedule.

What’s the plot of Shogun?

If you haven’t tried out Shogun yet, you’ve got quite a journey ahead of you.

Shogun tells the story of several lords in feudal-era Japan jockeying for military control in the power vacuum left by a recently deceased leader. We’re introduced to their unstable world through the eyes of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who drifts ashore with the tattered remnants of his crew. As Blackthorne is taken prisoner and eventually carves out a place for himself in Japanese society, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) engage in their own power struggles.

With episode 4 on the horizon, war is brewing in the series as the various factions continue to vie for power.

When does episode 5 of Shogun come out?

Each episode of Shogun drops on Hulu and FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern time. That means that, with episode 4 coming out on March 12, episode 5 will come out on March 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

What’s the full release schedule for Shogun?

Shogun premiered on February 27 with two episodes, followed by episode 3 on March 5. Here’s the full release schedule for the series:

February 27: episode 1, “Anjin,” and episode 2, “Servants of Two Masters”

March 5: episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow”

March 12: episode 4, “The Eightfold Fence”

March 19: episode 5, “Broken to the Fist”

March 26: episode 6, “Ladies of the Willow World”

April 2: episode 7, “A Stick of Time”

April 9: episode 8, “The Abyss of Life”

April 16: episode 9, “Crimson Sky”

April 23: episode 10, “A Dream of a Dream”

