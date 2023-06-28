If You’re Not Watching ‘Secret Invasion,’ You’re Missing Out

Disney+’s Secret Invasion Marvel series released its second episode today, and with it comes even more lore for fans to unpack. The series, which is exploring Nick Fury’s connection to the Skrulls and what happened when he left them all behind to go to space for a while, is digging into the struggle that these characters have to do the right thing and what happens the one time they act more selfishly than not. It’s also a bit of a change of pace compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, which has left people wondering … is it any good?

**Spoilers for Secret Invasion lie ahead.**

Bringing Samuel L. Jackson back as Nick Fury, the first episode had a lot of fans concerned where the series was going, especially with the sudden death of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill. The thing is: You can’t trust anyone is who they say they are in this show. No, she didn’t turn green when she died, but I don’t believe that Maria Hill is dead, and I will die on this hill (pun intended). That was the end of the first episode, with fans frantically trying to figure out what was going on. Now, with the second episode, we’re getting into the meat of the series and what to expect from G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

This is, at its core, a show that ties in perfectly with the vibes of things like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, something I said in my own review for it. Still though, you might be wondering if this is worth your time in the midst of superhero content constantly being thrown at us. For me, I think Secret Invasion makes its claim as a fresh and new take on some characters we’ve come to love and is well worth exploring, especially if you’ve seen most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if you love Nick Fury.

Should you watch Secret Invasion?

Personally, yes, I think that Secret Invasion connects beautifully to Avengers stories we know from previous phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also brings a new kind of show to Marvel television because while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was more action-based than some of the other Disney+ series, Secret Invasion has rightfully earned itself a “thriller” label. It is keeping us on the edge of our seats with each new episode, and it’s fascinating to see how the story is unfolding along with Nick Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

There are going to be people who want to just binge watch it the whole way through without stopping to theorize, and while I think that’s fun and fine, I do think that out of all the Marvel shows that we’ve gotten, this is the one that has a mystery fans can look forward to each week, and it’s definitely one that they won’t want to miss. So is Secret Invasion good? I think so. I’m having a fun time exploring this story and can’t wait to see what awaits the Skrulls and Nick Fury as a war looms over them all.

