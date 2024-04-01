If you’re the parent of a preschooler, chances are you’ve been exposed to the unbearably cute science show that is Octonauts. But if you’ve been putting Octonauts on for your kids on Netflix, then you’ll need to find a new platform to stream it on soon.

Recommended Videos

Octonauts tells the story of the titular underwater science team, made up of a group of eight cuddly bears and other animals who have a passion for marine life. The Octonauts, led by the diminutive polar bear Captain Barnacle, go on quests to help sea animals and learn about their ecosystems and habitats.

Along with the cute adventures, Octonauts actually teaches kids about real marine biology. In fact, in 2013, the series formed a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which praised the show for its focus on accurate scientific facts. At the end of each episode, the show sums up its science facts with its extremely earwormy “Creature Report” song.

Currently, the original Octonauts series is streaming on Netflix, along with several movies and a spinoff (more on those in a bit). However, due to Netflix’s constantly shifting licensing agreements, the series will soon leave the streamer.

How much longer with Octonauts be on Netflix?

According to Netflix, Octonauts is leaving the streamer at the end of April. The last day to watch Octonauts on Netflix is April 30, 2024.

However, the Octonauts movies and spinoff series will remain on the platform for the foreseeable future. That means that Octonauts: Ring of Fire, Octonauts: Above and Beyond, Octonauts: The Great Barrier Reef, and Octonauts: Caves of Sac Actun will remain on Netflix.

Plus, the original series won’t be disappearing completely. It will still be available for purchase on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and other platforms.

If you’ve just got Netflix, though, then make sure your kids get their Octonauts fill while they can.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]