It Looks Like Mothra Will Be a Part of ‘The New Empire’ Equation in ‘Godzilla x Kong’

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is due in theaters in just a few weeks, primed and ready to inject the tail end of 2024’s first quarter with a healthy dose of Titan-sized nonsense, augmented King Kong and all.

We already know we’re meeting two brand new beasts, Shimo and Skar King. Even more exciting is the possibility of The New Empire uniting the big three of the MonsterVerse in a major way, judging by a split-second scene in the latest trailer.

Is Mothra going to be in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

While its screentime in the trailer can be measured in femtoseconds, there is evidence that, on some level, the insectoid kaiju Mothra—who boasts a long history with Godzilla in particular—will be present in Godzilla x Kong. At least, judging by one of the visions that Jia, a young girl who seems to boast some prophetic ability, has of the beast. Indeed, between the 29 and 30-second mark of the trailer, it’s possible to make out Mothra’s form in the reflection of her eye.

It’s worth mentioning that Mothra sacrificed herself to protect Godzilla from a fatal attack by King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so if she does end up appearing in Godzilla x Kong in a full-body capacity, she’s likely to come by way of that second Mothra egg that was teased in King of the Monsters‘ post-credits scene.

Of course, judging by the way Godzilla x Kong is committing to its off-the-rails parameters, it could very well be the case that Mothra shows up in a stealth suit with guided missile launchers attached to the undersides of her wings. Not to say that it wouldn’t be a welcome sight in its way, but it’s simply wise to be prepared for anything at this point.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 29.

