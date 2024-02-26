How to Watch the MonsterVerse Movies & Shows, Depending on What Story You Want To See Unfold

Godzilla and King Kong have continually proven themselves to be some of the most financially successful creatures ever to demolish the face of the Earth.

Honestly, those monsters need to write a self-help book. It’s a shock to me that they have yet to be scouted by a Wall Street hedge fund or petitioned to serve as CEOs of major corporations. Their stories are inspiring. They entered into the business world with nothing. No connections. No fancy Harvard MBAs. Just thousands of tons of can-do attitude. They managed to bootstrap their way out of remote islands and ocean trenches to become some of the most sought-after businessmonsters in history. How did they do it? Lucky for you, their rags-to-riches journey has been captured all on video!

The MonsterVerse Movies by Release Date

If you’d like to watch Godzilla and King Kong’s story (as told via the American “MonsterVerse” reboot franchise) unfold in their release order, consider this list. While it’s different from the chronological order of the films, this particular roll-out was designed in order to give the pair considerable financial impact. It may inspire you in your own financial journey, from a marketing standpoint.

Godzilla – May 16, 2014 Kong: Skull Island – March 17, 2017 Godzilla: King of the Monsters – May 31, 2019 Godzilla vs. Kong – March 31, 2021 Skull Island – June 22, 2023 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – November 17, 2023 Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire. 2024

The MonsterVerse Movies in Chronological Order

If you’d like to experience the rags to riches story of Godzilla and Kong, the chronological order is your best bet. These films detail Kong’s experience as a young monkey with no connections on Skull Island, and Godzilla who was still living at home under the ocean. But Godzilla and Kong were able to overcome their less-than-favorable financial circumstances and stomp their way into the stock market black. Kong and Godzilla were originally staunch business rivals, each attempting to carve out a piece of the lucrative giant monster market. However, the pair saw opportunity present itself and decided to join forces and create a giant monster monopoly. How has the government not hit this pair with anti-trust laws yet? That’s the real question.

Kong: Skull Island – March 17, 2017 Skull Island – June 22, 2023 Godzilla – May 16, 2014 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – November 17, 2023 Godzilla: King of the Monsters – May 31, 2019 Godzilla vs. Kong – March 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire – 2024

