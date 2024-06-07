What’s With ‘Madam Secretary’s Disappearance From Netflix?

American political drama Madam Secretary had a successful run on CBS for six seasons, spanning from September 2014 to December 2019. All seasons of the show were available to stream on Netflix—until recently.

A user of the streaming service pointed out on June 5, on Reddit, that the series had “disappeared” from the streamer. Other users also raised concerns while expressing annoyance at the fact they were robbed of their comfortable nightly watch without notice.

After a conversation with the Netflix support staff, it was revealed that the show not being available on the streamer was a “global issue,” and the title would be back on the website within 48–72 hours. Multiple users on the same Reddit thread did mention getting the show back, and it does look like Madam Secretary is available to stream on Netflix again after this anomaly, at least in certain regions.

One of the biggest indicators when Netflix is about to remove a show from the playlist is the “leaving soon” icon that appears next to a title. That wasn’t the case with Madam Secretary, which is expected to be a part of the streamer’s catalog until May 15, 2025. There have been suggestions about a potential streaming rights dispute between Netflix and CBS, but there are no concrete reports to support that claim.

A similar incident was observed on Hulu last month, when users were unable to access all five Twilight movies on the streaming platform. In this scenario, it was most likely a licensing issue that led to Hulu removing the films, considering it was the start of a new month (May).

Fans of Madam Secretary who are still not able to access the show in the United States, on Netflix, can turn to Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, or Google Play Movies instead. However, it is important to note that a subscription might not be enough, as some streaming websites require additional purchases.

