People Mad That the Silver Surfer Is a Woman Need To Read Some Comics

It is a day that ends in y, so you know there are cries of “Why go woke?” over the casting of Julia Garner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer. What if they, instead, read some comics so they wouldn’t complain about things that already exist?

As is always the case with casting announcements, you have a sea of people who have an opinion on it. With the news that Garner would be playing Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, the reaction and replies were all too predictable. For all the excitement, there was a group of people (mainly men) calling it a pandering choice and using the dreaded word “woke” to describe the casting.

Marvel went woke by casting Julia Garner as the male Silver Surfer.



I am calling for a COMPLETE and TOTAL boycott of the upcoming Fantastic Four Movie.



Don't watch it, don't promote it.



Marvel can make movies without the wokeness or go broke! pic.twitter.com/ognXzlTtRs — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 4, 2024

So what exactly is “woke” about casting Garner as a female character who has been around for 56 years? Is it because Norrin Radd was created … 2 years before her? Oh no! How dare we not make the Silver Surfer happen again without Norrin’s casting announced first!

The reaction to Garner’s casting makes it abundantly clear that those angry over it because they perceive it as “woke” is simply down to the fact that they don’t actually know anything about the comics. Because if they knew anything about the Silver Surfer, they’d know that Shalla-Bal is his love interest and both Norrin Radd and Shalla-Bal were the Silver Surfer together.

Instead, you have people calling it woke or inclusive casting when, in fact, it is just a character who exists in the canon of Marvel comics and has for literal decades.

yikes… i love Julia Garner so much but can we please stop with this bullshit of changing male characters to female for no fucking reason other than to seem “woke” and inclusive ? https://t.co/O85Dr8rR9z — Eternal Jolie ? (@EternalJolie_) April 4, 2024

Others are angry that their childhood hero has been “ruined.” Weird that they seemingly don’t know an important part of Norrin Radd’s storyline if he is their hero.

Julia Garner is talented but do we need to destroy all of our childhood heroes like Silver Surfer for woke morons. You killed Luke, killed Han Solo, gave us an incompetent and elderly Indiana Jones, made Neo a gamer, and turned the Genie into Will Smith. It’s enough already! https://t.co/VIKtc8sGSz — Carlton Whitfield (@PemroseCorp) April 3, 2024

And the funniest part about this all is the cries of how the Silver Surfer has been around for 50 years like … Shalla-Bal was not also around during that time.

I think she is a great actress but I'm telling you #Disney there better be a male Silver Surfer in this film. No more gender swapping of characters, stick to what has worked for over 50 years. https://t.co/LZqftYot1O #woke — Shubz (@shubz64) April 4, 2024

Be less predictable. It’s getting boring.

It truly is like clockwork. Someone who is not a cisgender, straight white man is cast in something, and here they come in droves, screaming about the casting choice of a character that has existed in Marvel comics for decades. It just comes across as being uneducated in the thing they claim to love so completely.

Marvel is free to make another spite movie destined to lose a quarter billion. Julia Garner doesn't really have much to do with it. They can push "the message" and I'll watch a youtube about how woke the movie is when it comes out but otherwise I don't care. — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) April 3, 2024

Instead, they all just look like people with boring takes and opinions. They want to see the same Silver Surfer storyline again? We have done this already. Why not try something new and enjoy a different take on this universe? Instead they just want to rinse and repeat the same movie over and over again with no new comic characters getting their chance?

I just want one day without nonsense in this world, but every single time a casting announcement is not the most popular character but still part of the comics, we have to deal with this infuriating discourse.

