Jim Carrey might just be the most important star in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. A comedy legend of the 1990s and 2000s, Carrey stole the show again and again as Dr. Robotnik in both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Originally appearing as a sleek scientist with a superiority complex and sadism streak, Carrey’s Robotnik slowly morphs into the mad scientist beloved by Sonic fans worldwide. Equal parts villainous and quirky, Sonic 3 simply wouldn’t be the same without him.

Unfortunately, there’s a solid chance we might not be seeing Carrey in Sonic 3. Carrey has expressed some reservations about acting in recent years, resulting in concerns that the comedian might not revise his role as Robotnik for a third Sonic film. Here’s what you need to know about Carrey’s current plans for the Sonic trilogy, and whether we can expect Carrey to return once more for the next installment.

Will Jim Carrey return for Sonic 3?

Unfortunately, we just don’t know yet if Carrey will reappear as Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In a chat with Access Hollywood right around Sonic 2’s release, Carrey claimed he was set to retire from acting and move on with performing, at least for the time being.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break,” Carrey said, later adding, “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

For the record, it’s clear Carrey would receive a warm welcome if he decides to return for Sonic 3. Ben Schwartz, the voice behind Sonic, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that he was aware of Carrey’s statements, and that it remained unclear if Carrey would come back to film for Sonic 3. Nonetheless, he stressed that Carrey’s return would be phenomenal for fans and performers alike.

“My hope is that we all get to come back and we all get to do another one. That is my hope of all hopes, because I love that franchise so much, and I love the fans, and I love all the stuff we’ve made,” Schwartz said. “So, my hope is that we all get to do this third one, and it’ll be the best time.”

If Carrey doesn’t return, Robotnik will essentially be killed off. Sonic 2’s producers previously told IGN that they have no plans to recast the character if Carrey departs. Though despite what Carrey has said, the producers believe Carrey might just end up returning for Sonic 3 after all thanks to the comedian’s love for Robotnik’s character.

“We love Jim and he’s so special, and what he does with Robotnik is so incredible. We would love him as long as he’d like to be there with us,” producer Toby Ascher said, with co-producer Neal H. Moritz adding: “And I have a feeling that he loves Robotnik so much that I don’t think he’ll be able to walk away from it.”

Given Sonic the Hedgehog 3 just had its first official teaser image reveal on Nov. 29, 2023, we’re bound to hear more about Carrey’s potential role (or lack thereof) in the film in the coming months ahead.

