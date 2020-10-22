Fellas, Is It Weird To Hug Your Son? Republicans Seem to Think So.

Last night was an interesting one online because suddenly, everyone started making jokes about fathers and sons. John Cardillo, a former NYPD officer and host of a Newsmax TV show (I do not even know what the f**k that is), tweeted a picture of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden out into the universe. Cardillo, who is very vocal in his support of Donald Trump, definitely thought he was saying something with this picture but … instead, it just comes off as sad.

It all started with this absurd tweet from John Cardillo.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

As you can see, it’s a normal photo of a father and a son who love each other? I can probably find about 10 of those same kind of pictures of my family while growing up. We like to hug each other and show our love, and I guess, in Cardillo’s mind, that’s a bad thing? Honestly, wonder if he ever googled “Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump” because now THERE is a collection of interactions that … do not look like appropriate father/daughter behavior.

Twitter, obviously, took this and RAN with it.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/PuzlEYVpdN — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? I dont know how to post pictures but imagine a tiny Shrek wiping a big shrek’s ass. — The Blob (1988) Delaney (@robdelaney) October 22, 2020

DOES THIS LOOK LIKE AN APPROPRIATE FATHER/SON INTERACTION TO YOU? pic.twitter.com/qqiU0bzSwO — Yung Fred (@WaywardWinifred) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/ZaBgjDpZ0G — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/GZrTwJZ982 — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/wpwZeMKSLb — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?! pic.twitter.com/U2fGFsoZGN — Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/NN2x2s9uJp — Georgia is a Verb (@georgiaisaverb) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/PktzxZpOwL — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/0tRJFOCZeJ — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/np3tlXFemW — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/9z5AKVftDq — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/izXfeD7TlJ — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you??? pic.twitter.com/ek9maXEyf5 — Vivian Kane (@viv_kane) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/wHBQhYuw6S — Brock Wilbur {SHELLED} (@brockwilbur) October 22, 2020

So … which Father/Son duo do YOU think has an appropriate interaction? Share your favorites with us below in the comments!

(image: HBO)

