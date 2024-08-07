‘It Ends With Us’ Hits Close to Home For Colleen Hoover

It Ends With Us felt different compared to Colleen Hoover’s other works. It was still unhinged and messy, but something about it felt real.

The way Lily yo-yos through her patterns is something that resonates with many of us. She knows that Ryle is a terrible idea, but she keeps finding her way back to him. The affection he gives her is familiar and, while harmful, is the only way she’s known love to be. Even Ryle feels believable, as the history that drives his inexcusable behavior feels true to life. (It’s worth noting that Hoover’s work has often been called out for the “romanticization of toxic masculinity, unhealthy codependent relationships and abusive, controlling behavior.”)

So, was It Ends With Us inspired by a real story?

Colleen Hoover opened up during the 2023 Book Bonanza and claimed that Lily’s journey was inspired by her own mother’s life. Hoover was two years old when her parents divorced, and her mother was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Love isn’t enough

Many readers love Lily because she’s relatable. She doesn’t make perfect decisions, and she’s a product of her own toxic environment and upbringing. The admirable part of her story is that she eventually learns how to break the cycle of abuse. She escapes it before she’s trapped with someone who’s just as vicious as her father.

That’s not an easy choice when you have a lot of love for the person you’re about to leave. It’s painful, but growth isn’t always comfortable. Seeing Lily go through many difficult emotions and still choose the right thing in the end is inspirational to many readers.

