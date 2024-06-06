Can You Watch ‘Inside Out 2’ From the Comfort of Your Own Home?

I just renewed my Netflix subscription, and I was looking forward to watching Inside Out 2. Guess what’s not currently available on Netflix, no matter how many times I switch servers?

If you’re just as curious about Inside Out 2 as I am, forget Netflix. It’s not there, and it probably won’t be released there any time soon, if ever. Even the first movie, Inside Out, isn’t available on Netflix. But don’t worry. If you have access to other platforms, it should be easier to find and watch the movie.

Where to watch Inside Out 2

This should come as no surprise, but Inside Out 2 will be available on Disney+ in the coming future. Before then, however, it will be available in cinemas from June 14 in the U.S. and the U.K. Depending on how well the movie does during its theatrical run, Inside Out 2 will likely be available to stream for free on Disney+ later in the year, provided you have the necessary subscription.

If you’re not currently subscribed to Disney+ but want to rewatch the first movie before heading to the cinema, Amazon Prime Video has the first movie available to buy or rent, starting at $3.79. It’s a great deal for anybody who doesn’t watch a movie more than once. You can also rent the first movie on YouTube for $3.99.

Inside Out 2 will see Inside Out’s Riley become a teenager, while she, and the emotions we already know and love inside her head, learn to deal with a whole new set of emotions, too. Ennui, Envy, Embarrassment, and Anxiety will all be in attendance. Honestly, this movie might end up being too relatable.

If you can’t wait for Inside Out 2 to come your way, hitting the cinema is always a great option!

