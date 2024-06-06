Anxiety meets the other emotions in Riley's head in 'Inside Out 2'
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
TV

Can You Watch ‘Inside Out 2’ From the Comfort of Your Own Home?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 06:07 am

I just renewed my Netflix subscription, and I was looking forward to watching Inside Out 2. Guess what’s not currently available on Netflix, no matter how many times I switch servers?

Recommended Videos

If you’re just as curious about Inside Out 2 as I am, forget Netflix. It’s not there, and it probably won’t be released there any time soon, if ever. Even the first movie, Inside Out, isn’t available on Netflix. But don’t worry. If you have access to other platforms, it should be easier to find and watch the movie.

Where to watch Inside Out 2

This should come as no surprise, but Inside Out 2 will be available on Disney+ in the coming future. Before then, however, it will be available in cinemas from June 14 in the U.S. and the U.K. Depending on how well the movie does during its theatrical run, Inside Out 2 will likely be available to stream for free on Disney+ later in the year, provided you have the necessary subscription.

If you’re not currently subscribed to Disney+ but want to rewatch the first movie before heading to the cinema, Amazon Prime Video has the first movie available to buy or rent, starting at $3.79. It’s a great deal for anybody who doesn’t watch a movie more than once. You can also rent the first movie on YouTube for $3.99.

Inside Out 2 will see Inside Out’s Riley become a teenager, while she, and the emotions we already know and love inside her head, learn to deal with a whole new set of emotions, too. Ennui, Envy, Embarrassment, and Anxiety will all be in attendance. Honestly, this movie might end up being too relatable.

If you can’t wait for Inside Out 2 to come your way, hitting the cinema is always a great option!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article The 10 Best Detective Series on Netflix
A white woman being escorted out of a court in chains with a white man in a suit behind her.
A white woman being escorted out of a court in chains with a white man in a suit behind her.
A white woman being escorted out of a court in chains with a white man in a suit behind her.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Best Detective Series on Netflix
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Category: TV
TV
Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article 23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Category: TV
TV
23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 Best Detective Series on Netflix
A white woman being escorted out of a court in chains with a white man in a suit behind her.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Best Detective Series on Netflix
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Category: TV
TV
Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article 23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Category: TV
TV
23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.