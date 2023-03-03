‘The Mandalorian’ Makes It Pretty Clear Where Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Went

The Mandalorian has returned and it feels so good to be back with Din Djarin and his son! That said, the return of the series for season 3 does come with some questions that need to be answered—like what is going on with Cara Dune? The character’s fate was up in the air after Gina Carano was fired for social media posts in which she seemingly refused to do what Disney asked of her to try and fix the situation.

It resulted in her rumored spinoff show seemingly being pushed to the back burner and left a Cara Dune-shaped hole in the Nevarro storyline. In a new interview with Deadline, director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa—who’s helmed multiple episodes of the series, including the season 3 premiere—talked about their plans for Cara in The Mandalorian.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” Famuyiwa said. “It had to be addressed in the creative, and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters—Din Djarin and Grogu—so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

In the same interview, EP Dave Filoni talked about where Cara is now. “It’s a big galaxy, and we have many characters in it—many characters are fighting for their screen time,” he said. “We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

Is Cara Dune coming back?

When Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) goes to Nevarro to talk with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Karga keeps talking about how Din could come and work with him as his guard. Din finally says something about Cara, and Karga says, “After she brought in Moff Gideon, she was recruited by special forces.” That’s all the explanation we get.

And frankly, it’s all the explanation we need. I fully didn’t expect to hear anything about her, so when Karga and Din talk about how Cara’s no longer the Marshal on Nevarro and reveal that she got recruited, it’s enough for me. This development does leave it open for her to come back, but the question is whether or not they’d recast Cara Dune after everything that happened with Gina Carano.

Would she be played by Gina Carano?

In short: no. At least, I don’t think so. That ending and Carano’s subsequent publicity push to outlets like the Daily Wire makes it seem as if a return in any capacity is out of the realm of possibility. To be fair, I don’t really want her back, either. And as someone who used to love the character, Carano frankly ruined it for herself.

So having Cara Dune just … leave … without any news of possibly seeing her again means we don’t have to worry about Carano coming back, right? Because after everything, I’d prefer it if she didn’t.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]