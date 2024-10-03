Is ‘Fire Country’ season 2 on Netflix?

If you’re a fan of Fire Country, you may be wondering if it’s possible to watch season 2 on Netflix. Here’s what you need to know.

Can I watch Fire Country season 2 on Netflix?

Although the first season of Fire Country is on Netflix, the second is not slated to arrive on the platform until 2025.

Paramount+, though, actually has both seasons of Fire Country, so those wanting to catch up before season 3 hits can watch it there.

What is Fire Country?

Created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater for CBS, Fire Country follows the journey of Bode Leone (Thieriot), an inmate looking to redeem himself through firefighting. Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke round up the main cast.

The series was announced in November 2021, with CBS making its plan public of making a show with Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. The show was initially titled Cal Fire, which was later changed to Fire Country in May 2022 when the network picked up the series. Tia Napolitano was picked as the showrunner, with the show receiving a full season order in October 2022. It got renewals for seasons 2 and 3 in January 2023 and March 2024, respectively.

There’s a Fire Country spinoff in the works

As per reports, there is a Fire Country spinoff in the works, with Morena Baccarin attached as the lead. Titled Sheriff Country, the series will revolve around Baccarin’s character Mickey Fox, who was introduced in the episode “Alert the Sheriff,” which served as a backdoor pilot. Baccarin was shown to be Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone’s (Diane Farr) step-sister. Jared Padalecki has also joined the cast, and the show is expected to go on floors in 2026.

According to the logline, the series follows Fox as she investigates criminal activity in small town Edgewater, while simultaneously dealing with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Sheriff Country will be helmed by Thieriot, Phelan, and Rater, with the latter two penning the story for the first episode. The trio also serves as the executive producers along with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

