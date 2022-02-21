Is Fezco Really Going to Die in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale?

*** Spoilers for Euphoria 2×07 ahead, proceed at your own risk. ***

The Internet at large is still reeling from last night’s episode of Euphoria season 2, titled “The Theater and It’s Double,” another visually stunning piece centered around Lexi (Maude Apatow) and the opening night of her play.

All the major players—Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules, as well as Maddie (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Nate (Jacob Elordi), are sitting in the audience as Lexi’s “Our Life” proceeds to tell exactly that, the story of their lives, just like we have seen them up until this point.

Where’s the Best Play Tony Award for “Our Life”?

This episode was the seventh in the second season, and it opened the door to next week’s season finale—a finale that is sure to end with a bang (maybe both figuratively and literally) and that carries with it a pressing question the fandom is obsessing over right about now. Is Fez going to die next episode? Is this what’s happening? Is this what we have to brace for?

Me trying to convince myself that fezco and ashtray are going to be okay #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/5td9sA8epV — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) February 21, 2022

Me at Sam Levinson's door if anything happens to Ash and Fezco.#euphoria pic.twitter.com/46KcmzuQne — Madeline Ashton's Diamond Ring (@PreppyDevil) February 21, 2022

The New Year’s party at the beginning of this second season of Euphoria proved fateful to both Howard sisters—while Cassie embarked on a relationship with overall human-garbage-fire Nate Jacobs, we saw Lexi get closer to Fezco (Angus Cloud), Rue’s dealer and resident Tough Boy With A Golden Heart.

Many fans expected the pair’s sometimes-controversial slow-burn romance, made of late-night calls and communal crying sessions after watching Stand By Me, to be somehow resolved during the final episode. And while it might be resolved, it’s definitely not in the way fans hoped.

Truth is, Fezco might not make it to the end of the season. Most of last night’s episode follows Lexi as she steps into her role of both director and lead actress of her play, but there are several shots focusing on one empty chair in the otherwise packed audience—and we realize that it should be the one reserved for Fezco when Lexi texts him that she has “saved him the best seat in the house”. And we do in fact see Fezco getting ready at his house—debating whether he should go with or without a tie and getting his jacket steam pressed by Faye (Chloe Cherry). By the end of the episode, though, it becomes clear that Fezco has never left his house and something must have happened since he promised Lexi that he wasn’t “going to miss [the play] for the world”.

Custer is definitely involved since he’s been working with the police to arrest Fezco and Ashtray (Javon Walton) for the murder of Mouse—which is probably why he was whispering to Faye to stay cool. Did the police actually raid Fezco’s house? Is he detained somewhere? Is he dead? We won’t know for sure until the season finale, but we have several clues that might make us think the worst—for example, how Fezco was actually supposed to die by the end of season one, but then he had become such a beloved character that showrunner Sam Levinson decided to keep him around for the following season as well.

And let’s not forget a line Lexi herself says in her play. “I always had this feeling that any moment, something horrible was about to happen,” she says, as she reflects on how much of her daydreaming has come into her relationship with Fezco. I don’t know about you, but that scarily feels like foreshadowing to me. But we’ll just have to wait for “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” and see.

(via: Bustle, TheCinemaholic; image: HBO)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]