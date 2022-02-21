Everyone is trying to get on Euphoria. The Sam Levinson creation gives us a chaotic look at high school life for a group of California teenagers that focuses on Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) struggle with addiction. Each character as their own unique story and issues they’re breaking down, but the star of the show is Rue, so it isn’t surprising that Zendaya’s real-life boyfriend (and fictional Peter Parker) Tom Holland wants in on the magic of the show.

Tom Holland wants to be in Euphoria. It is known. They’ve been making jokes about him having a cameo, and he’s been pictured on set with Zendaya in behind-the-scenes posts. But the question that hit the internet last night after Lexi Howard had her big night in the theater was “Was that Tom Holland in the audience?”

For a moment, we all believed that there was a glimpse of Holland standing in the back of the theater by the door. In the shot is Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs and Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard, so it would have been an interesting time for Holland to be in a scene (especially given Zendaya’s past relationship with Elordi). Alas, it doesn’t seem like our time (or Holland’s) has come yet.

Hilariously enough, one Twitter user tricked us all. Nevaeh (@fernlangdon) shared an image where it seemed as if Tom Holland was lurking in the back of the theater while Lexi’s play was going on. And sadly, the photo was edited to make it look that way, so no, Tom Holland was not looming over Nate Jacobs, ready to strike at any moment.

DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY?? pic.twitter.com/ztnsKYSG9v — nevaeh🤍 (@fernlangdon) February 21, 2022

I reached out via Twitter DM to ask about the edit and why it popped up. Nevaeh had this to say: “I think it was funny because Tom had mentioned wanting to be in Euphoria and him being in set for some of it to watch, really added to the believable factor of the edit!”

Holland and Euphoria

It would be fun if this was the sort of cameo that Holland ended up getting in the show. Personally, I wanted him to be a British exchange student who needed help getting to class, but him standing in the back of the theater watching as Lexi gave her account of everyone’s personal issues would have also been hilarious.

Nevaeh did a great job with the edit, to the point that the tweet had me going back through the episode to see if I missed something. Then, I realized I had been tricked and had to give credit where credit is due, but if this was the sort of cameo that Tom Holland ended up getting in the show, it’d be pretty funny.

So no, sadly, Tom Holland was not in season 2 episode 7 of Euphoria. But there is still more of that play to go so who knows who we can see lurking by the back door.

