Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Dune: Part One’ Before Checking out the Sequel

We’re closing in on a week since Dune: Part Two charged into theaters, and this particular sandworm ride of a film doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon.

Indeed, Dune: Part Two is a monolithic technical achievement that seems to have firmly cemented its place as the defining cinematic spectacle of 2024. Even if some folks think the film’s storytelling ability didn’t quite match up to its more bombastic elements, the box office success and critical acclaim speak volumes.

Part Two is bolstered immaculately by 2021’s Dune: Part One, which director Denis Villeneuve used to plant the worldbuilding and ideological seeds of the series to much sturdier effect. His meticulous work in the first film allowed for a solid springboard into Part Two.

The question is, will brushing up on your Dune lore be as easy as opening Netflix and hitting play?

Is Dune: Part One on Netflix?

Perhaps quite strategically, Dune: Part One was originally streaming on Netflix in the United States as late as February 2024. But the film was officially taken off the streamer’s rotation on March 1, the day of Dune: Part Two‘s theatrical release.

So no, Dune: Part One is not on Netflix. If you decide you want to have a stronger contextual skeleton before venturing to your nearest cinema for Part Two, you’re likely going to have to shell out a few dollars for a digital rental or DVD purchase.

Unless, of course, you have a subscription to Max. On Max, you’ll find Part One still nestled right in the same spot it was when it was when Warner Bros. released it simultaneously on streaming and in theaters back in 2021.

