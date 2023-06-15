Is Donald Trump Trying To Blame the X-Men for His Indictment?

Former President Donald Trump took a break from racking up indictments to lash out at his perceived enemies on Truth Social. In the wake of his second high-profile arrest, Trump has attacked prosecutor Jack Smith, in addition to his favorite foes Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence. But now, as the crimes close in, he’s going after some curious targets. Trump posted, “REALLY BIG FUNDRAISING, EVEN GREATER POLLS, SINCE THE RADICAL LEFT INDICTMENT HOAX WAS INITIATED BY THE MISFITS, MUTANTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS! THANK YOU!!!”

Which one are you tweeters? Misfit, mutant, Marxist or Communist? I’m a misfit pic.twitter.com/QETf8QIDpb — Kelly D ?? (@KellDA) June 14, 2023

First off, I cannot wait for Paramount+’s TMNT spin-off series Misfit Mutant Marxist Communists (pizza for the people!). But who exactly is Trump speaking of when he refers to Mutants? He’s certainly not the first conservative to target the X-Men (see literally any politician in an X-Men comic). Still, this shines an unwelcome light on Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, which has thus far avoided book bans or DeSantis-level scrutiny.

When Trump isn’t trying to tell Mystique which bathroom to use, he’s also taking aim at the Misfits. Why Trump would go after a glam metal rock band is beyond me, and band mates Pizzazz, Stormer, and Roxy have remained silent in the wake of these accusations. If you ask me, the lack of response is truly, truly outrageous.

Many took to social media to question Trump’s unhinged rant on mutants:

Did "mutants" become a new Republican catchphrase/dogwhistle while I wasn't looking? pic.twitter.com/aAIruYRvwV — Jay Edidin ? (@NotLasers) June 15, 2023

I suppose all mutants will be expected to register if Trump becomes president again. Is Charles Xavier okay w/this? Paging Magneto…https://t.co/4Zx6g7z9KC — Pat Cadigan (@Cadigan) June 15, 2023

Now he’s going after MUTANTS in his stupid unhinged rants?? He was always a cartoon villain. Now we know that cartoon was actually X-Men: The Animated Series. pic.twitter.com/Oj3CpNAWYD — Eric Ansley Diaz ?️‍? (@GeekBoyEric) June 15, 2023

