Is Dante Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

Dominic Zamprogna has been playing the role of Dante in General Hospital for a whopping 15 years, having joined the iconic soap drama back in 2009. In the last few months, rumors have been circulating that this year may be the actor’s last, but is that true?

Zamprogna joined the cast as Dante Falconeri, an undercover cop, and has since been through the wringer. He got married to Lulu, found his estranged father, had his wife kidnapped (saved her of course) started a family, and has been shot at. All in a day’s work for a soap cop. Zamprogna’s performance as Dante hasbeen well loved by General Hospital audiences and hailed by critics, earning the actor nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2021 at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Whilst the character may have gone through some personal upheavals, so too has the actor with Zamprogna leaving the show in 2018 to pursue other projects only to return in 2019. He said that the reasoning for this was that he wanted to see what he could do outside of the show and that it was a good mental health break for him, though ultimately he missed his TV family and returned feeling all the better for his break. He returned for a handful of episodes in 201 and 2019 before returning as a full time cast member in 2020.

In an episode that aired on March 4, 2024, Dante was shot at leaving him in dire condition, many worried that this would be it for the character but he held of death one more time. As of right now, it appears that the rumors of Zamprogna’s exit from the show are unfounded as you can catch him as Dante in the current season, season 61 (gosh that’s a lot of seasons).

