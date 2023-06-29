Is Quake Finally Coming Back in ‘Secret Invasion’?!

Has Chloe Bennet made a triumphant return to Marvel television in Secret Invasion? Bennet, who starred as Daisy Johnson, a.k.a. Quake in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has long been rumored to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney+ outing, Secret Invasion. In what is currently billed as a six-episode miniseries, Secret Invasion deals with the Skrull invasion of Earth and how Nick Fury and a small—if disjointed—team of his closest confidantes tries to win the war from the shadows.

In the comics, Quake, whose superhero name pretty much explains her power (she can influence the vibrations of her surroundings, thus causing earthquake-like events), was one of Fury’s most trusted agents, specifically chosen by him to join his so-called Secret Warriors: an elite team of operatives trained to deal with unique threats, such as—wait for it—a massive Skrull invasion.

Though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s canon status is still up for debate, there’s no reason this cannot be changed. It could easily be seen as part of Marvel’s vast multiverse. Given the show’s earlier efforts to stick to the MCU’s canon, and since Nick Fury himself had a minor (though significant) role in the show, it would be easy enough to bring Daisy Johnson into the present-day fray.

So, is Daisy Johnson in Secret Invasion?

So far, no. At the time of this writing, only two episodes of Secret Invasion have aired, and Bennet hasn’t appeared in either one. There are, however, four episodes left, and anything can still happen. I for one would love for Bennet’s Daisy Johnson to return to the MCU, as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. remains one of my favorite Marvel properties of all time. But only time will tell.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that Bennet herself has vehemently denied any involvement in Secret Invasion. In September 2021, Bennet posted a story on Instagram in which she explicitly stated that she had no role in the series.

Chloe Bennet has confirmed that Daisy Johnson is not in Secret Invasion pic.twitter.com/I5Y8AZ0uBG — Daily Bennet | fan account (@dailybennet) September 23, 2021

More recently, in an interview with Screen Rant, Bennet said she’s open to returning to Marvel’s world, but she hasn’t been contacted by anyone to do so.

And yet we’ve seen this with Marvel stars before. Andrew Garfield denied any and all rumors that he was appearing Spider-Man: No Way Home, and look how that turned out! Given Daisy Johnson’s ending in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. involved her jetting off into deep space, it’s possible she made contact with Fury out there.

If it sounds like I’m grasping at straws, I apologize—but really, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. deserves to be recognized by the wider MCU, and bringing Chloe Bennet back as Daisy Johnson would be a simple yet completely effective way to do it. If Netflix’s versions of Daredevil and Punisher can be brought into the MCU (I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage), then why can’t Quake return, too?

(featured image: ABC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]