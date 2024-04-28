How spicy is Sarah J. Maas’s Crescent City fantasy series? Are we talking red pepper? Jalapeño? Habanero? Ghost Pepper!? Hotter than these Hot Ones episodes? Hotter than Gambit in a crop top? Impossible. But Crescent City is welcome to try.

What is Crescent City about?

Maas’s three-book (so far) series follows a half-fae/half-human girl named Bryce Quinlan who just wants to hang out and party. Sadly, her best friends are killed by a demon, but the real murder victim here is the vibe. What is Bryce going to do now? Hunt Athalar might have some ideas. He’s a fallen angel tasked by his Archangel masters to solve the crime. He’s also super cute. Bryce and Hunt have to team up to find the demon somewhere in Crescent City, and maybe get a little entangled in each other along the way.

So is it spicy, or must I go elsewhere?

A young half-magical protagonist? A hot bad boy angel? A deadly murder? Drama? Tension? Intrigue? Of COURSE, this book is going to get spicy. Like the best spicy foods, the burn is slow. It’ll sneak up on you. But believe me, it’s there. Just be patient. While the first book in the series isn’t all that hot, the second book, House of Sky and Breath, turns it up a notch. It’s a bit lighter than Maas’s gold standard high fantasy faerie smut A Court of Thrones and Roses, but it’ll take you there. Don’t believe me? Take it up with Reddit. There’s a whole page dedicated to discussing the spice levels of Crescent City. Just beware of spoilers, unless you’re into that sort of thing.

