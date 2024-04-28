Covert art for Sarah J. Maas's first Crescent City boook, House of Earth and Blood
Just How Spicy Is Sarah J. Maas’s ‘Crescent City’ Series?

Published: Apr 28, 2024 05:17 pm

How spicy is Sarah J. Maas’s Crescent City fantasy series? Are we talking red pepper? Jalapeño? Habanero? Ghost Pepper!? Hotter than these Hot Ones episodes? Hotter than Gambit in a crop top? Impossible. But Crescent City is welcome to try.

What is Crescent City about?

Maas’s three-book (so far) series follows a half-fae/half-human girl named Bryce Quinlan who just wants to hang out and party. Sadly, her best friends are killed by a demon, but the real murder victim here is the vibe. What is Bryce going to do now? Hunt Athalar might have some ideas. He’s a fallen angel tasked by his Archangel masters to solve the crime. He’s also super cute. Bryce and Hunt have to team up to find the demon somewhere in Crescent City, and maybe get a little entangled in each other along the way.

So is it spicy, or must I go elsewhere?

A young half-magical protagonist? A hot bad boy angel? A deadly murder? Drama? Tension? Intrigue? Of COURSE, this book is going to get spicy. Like the best spicy foods, the burn is slow. It’ll sneak up on you. But believe me, it’s there. Just be patient. While the first book in the series isn’t all that hot, the second book, House of Sky and Breath, turns it up a notch. It’s a bit lighter than Maas’s gold standard high fantasy faerie smut A Court of Thrones and Roses, but it’ll take you there. Don’t believe me? Take it up with Reddit. There’s a whole page dedicated to discussing the spice levels of Crescent City. Just beware of spoilers, unless you’re into that sort of thing.

related content
Read Article Fans Might Be Waiting a While for ‘Crescent City’ Book 4
Crescent City series by Sarah J. Maas
Category: Books
Books
Fans Might Be Waiting a While for ‘Crescent City’ Book 4
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 28, 2024
Read Article 10 of the Most Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers From Bestselling Author Freida McFadden
The Housemaid book cover, an eye seen through a keyhole
Category: Books
Books
10 of the Most Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers From Bestselling Author Freida McFadden
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Here’s Your Guide to Starting Sarah J. Maas’s ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Series
Cover art for A Court of Thorns and Roses in black and white, with the covers for A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, and A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas.
Category: Books
Books
Here’s Your Guide to Starting Sarah J. Maas’s ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Series
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 25, 2024
Read Article TIL Janet Evanovich Has Been Quietly Cranking Out Stephanie Plum Novels for Over 30 Years
Katherine Heigl in One for the Money
Category: Books
Books
TIL Janet Evanovich Has Been Quietly Cranking Out Stephanie Plum Novels for Over 30 Years
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 25, 2024
Read Article A Deep Dive Into The Fantastical Geography of ‘Fourth Wing’
Will Forte in Parks and Rec holding Photoshopped Fourth Wing books.
Category: Books
Books
A Deep Dive Into The Fantastical Geography of ‘Fourth Wing’
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 25, 2024
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.