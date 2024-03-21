Men Online Are Angry Because Gambit … Looked Great in a Crop Top?

For a week, I have wanted to talk about Gambit wearing a crop top in X-Men ’97. I watched my screeners and thought, “The world is going to love this,” and then angry men on the internet somehow ruined it, but hey, at least I get to write about it!

Gamby’s crop top comes into play as he is cooking some beignets for the team, and he talks about Rogue coming to his rescue. I love it so much, he’s so hot, and yet somehow, the men online had to be angry about something with this show, so they chose to attack the nearly canonically bisexual Gambit as their target.

The typical cast of characters has taken to the internet to express their outrage over a crop top! How dare he cook in a cutoff rock t-shirt?! And how dare Morph, a shapeshifter, play a campy version of Charles Xavier to torment the other X-Men?

One of the responses to the crop top was, “Yet another good thing ruined by woke ideology.” Are these people aware of … what men wore in the ’80s and ’90s? Because, surprise! They wore crop tops!

The new X-Men cartoon makes Gambit and Professor X gay. Of course.

If you look at movies like Nightmare on Elm Street or watch The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, you will see crop tops because that is truly what men would wear to work out or just hang around in. So actually, Gamby wearing a crop top while he’s hanging at Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters is just time-period appropriate.

But let’s talk about why these neckbeards are so angry about Gambit and his cooking attire.

Personally, I just found it hot. As a straight woman looking at a man in a crop top, I find it appealing, so I do not understand the jump to use “gay” as an insult and call Gambit or Morph (as Charles) anything other than enjoyable.

But they want to be angry about something and so why not target that anger and hatred towards an innocent little crop top?

He’s hot and they’re mad about it

Now, I love my cajun king. I have since I was a kid of the ’90s watching X-Men: The Animated Series. But I have always recognized how hot Gambit is. This crop top means he joins the pantheon of hot men in one. Rocky Balboa wore one, Apollo Creed wore one, and you didn’t hear these men online complaining about it. So why are they so pressed about Gambit’s?

I could not tell you because if I woke up to find Gambit cooking for me dressed like that? I would not have a single complaint in this life! But they are just so angry over something so innocent and it just screams “weak” to me. They wanted an excuse to not like this show and when X-Men ’97 was a perfect followup to the original series, they had to search hard to find something to be angry about.

So, sorry you forgot what men wore in the ’80s and ’90s, but I love Gambit and his slutty little crop top so much.

