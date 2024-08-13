Breaking did not make the cut for the 2028 Olympics

It doesn’t take a dancer to know that breakdancing should be an Olympic-level sport. Maybe it’s even more surprising for you to find out that breaking only made its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If you watched these dancers compete, you’d likely still be expecting breakdancing to make a comeback at the next summer Olympics. Unfortunately for those of us who hoped for more, breaking won’t be in the 2028 Olympics. It’s an especially surprising decision since the 2028 games will be held in Los Angeles and breaking came out of the U.S., specifically 1970s–’80s New York.

Breaking makes its Olympic debut today!#BreakingForGold pic.twitter.com/TvcGNcwYie — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 9, 2024

While we’ll miss breaking, two other sports will be making their Olympic debuts in LA in 2028: flag football and squash Additionally, cricket, lacrosse, baseball, and softball will be making their return in 2028.

Why was breaking removed?

Personally, I would’ve loved to see more dancers give their all and perform tricks next time. We’ll all just have to hope that the sport will return to another Olympics one day, maybe in Brisbane in 2032. It might be ironic for break dancing to return in Australia when Raygun’s performance shocked spectators over her unconventional moves.

The 2028 LA Olympics already have a set of sports that we can all anticipate watching. While they could have extended an invitation for breaking, other sports were given priority.

