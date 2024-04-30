Australian kids’ show Bluey has taken over households in the United States and around the world, but coming from outside of the country, viewers aren’t always sure where to find it. So can you watch it on Hulu?

The series is so good that I’ve contemplated watching it without my 3-year-old niece just to see what Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili are up to—well, what they’re up to when they aren’t making me cry. It follows a family of dogs—Bandit and Chili raising their two daughters, Bingo and Bluey—and we get to see how they deal with a wide range of issues. And often, Bandit and Chili join in on the fun with their girls.

What makes the series so special to fans isn’t just that it features parents using their imaginations with their kids, or even the plots of the individual episodes; it’s the amount of heart that is present in the series. There should be no reason why I was sobbing while watching “Cricket” with my family—just a mess, getting to see a father there for his kid. So if you’re looking for a great show to cry over, it is time to find a way to watch Bluey either with your family or just by yourself.

For the most part, families have been watching Bluey on Disney+. But now you can watch the series live on the Disney Channel through Hulu’s Live TV option! It isn’t exactly the streaming option on Hulu you may have wanted, but if you get the Disney+ bundle, then you don’t have to worry about it anyway!

There is not a free trial option available as of this moment, so if you want to watch Bluey, you’ll have to get a Hulu subscription with Live TV attached to access the Disney Channel. Or you can always go back to watching the show on Disney+ or, if you haven’t yet, dive into the lives of Bandit, Chili, Bingo, and Bluey for the first time!

(featured image: Disney+)

