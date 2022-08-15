Is ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale the End of the ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe?

Breaking Bad has secured itself in the hall of fame of pop culture zeitgeist as probably among the best television shows of all time. Since its conclusion back in 2013, it has spawned a sequel movie, El Camino, and of course, a spinoff series focusing on the backstory of everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman. But with Better Call Saul’s finale airing on August 15 (tonight!), does this mean the end for the Albuquerque-set Breaking Bad universe?

Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased, saying, “Never say never,” during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour for the Better Call Saul panel, but ultimately, it apparently looks to be the end of the line for Walt, Jesse, Saul, and the rest of the gang (for now).

“You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head. I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.” Gilligan even said.

He further added that he’s positive that the fans will love the finale, seeing as that Gould (who had also worked on Breaking Bad) both wrote and directed it. Gould admitted to the pressure of working on the final episode without giving any details but shared Gilligan’s positive sentiments and confidence in what they came up with. And I can’t blame them.

The Breaking Bad universe is 125 episodes and one whole movie combined, and there is not one scene or episode I’d want to be cut out—even the Fly Episode. And maybe it is time to finally throw in the towel. Deadline previously reported that Gilligan is looking to work on an entirely new project that’s probably more in line with his previous work on The X-Files, rather than his run with Jesse and Walter.

Still, one cannot help but hope—especially given that “never say never” comment, which seems to be corroborated by none other than Giancarlo Esposito, who plays yet another beloved character fans have been dying to see a spinoff with: Gus Fring.

In an appearance on The Late Show With James Corden, Esposito shared, “Vince Gilligan said to me, ‘It is not over until it’s over.’ Is that a clue? For me, I think it may be a clue because as an actor I take that [to mean] ‘There could be something else.” It’s either a clue or some weird The Notebook reference so it definitely has to be the former.

Esposito went on to talk about how he gave a more nuanced performance as Gus for Saul’s final season and expressed his gratefulness for having the opportunity to take part in this universe, but here’s the best bit: Skip to the 6:30 mark, where he quite literally said he had another show in mind called The Rise of Gus.

I don’t know about you all, but not only am I sold, but I also jumped at the idea. Breaking Bad was about Walt’s journey from chemistry teacher to Heisenberg and Saul was, of course, how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman and the things he had to do behind the scenes. We need one last ride, and it has to be with Gus.

The Better Call Saul finale will air on Monday, August 15 on AMC.

(featured image: Michele K. Short/©AMC/courtesy Everett Collection)

