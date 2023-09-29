Rumor Has It This Marvel Hero Is Appearing in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Loki season 2 is just around the corner, and the latest rumor circulating the upcoming series is that a certain New York superhero might make an appearance. Loki, which stands as the most-watched Disney+ original Marvel series, was quickly renewed for a second season after its first ended on a cliffhanger, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being propelled into another timeline after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) chose to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors)—with potentially catastrophic consequences to the multiverse. As a result, season 2 will see Loki navigating a new timeline with the TVA as they attempt to find Sylvie and restore order to the multiverse.

The majority of the main cast from season 1 is expected to return in season 2, with Majors playing a new variant of his character, Victor Timely. Additionally, a few new faces have joined the cast, including Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan. However, besides the confirmed cast, there have been many rumors about other actors/characters potentially appearing in Loki.

For a long time, it was rumored that Henry Cavill would be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in Loki, though he has denied such rumors. Another rumor suggested that The Walking Dead‘s Cailey Fleming had joined the cast, too. However, the current rumor taking hold is that Andrew Garfield is making an appearance in the series.

Will Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return in Loki?

(Sony Pictures)

Garfield has not been officially confirmed to be appearing in Loki season 2. However, rumors have persisted on social media about his potential role. Garfield portrayed Spider-Man in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man film series. He recently reprised his role as Spider-Man and made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he was confirmed to be a Spider-Man/Peter Parker variant from the multiverse. With Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home both dealing with the multiverse, viewers have speculated that Garfield’s Spider-Man could cross over into Loki. However, there has been no substantial evidence of Garfield appearing.

Viewers became more excited about his rumored appearance after a work of fan art imagined the perfect Spider-Man and Loki crossover. Instagram user @agtdesign’s artwork sees Garfield’s Peter Parker detained by the TVA as Mobius explains to him why he’s there. It’s a fairly convincing work of art, and the TVA arresting Parker for traveling through the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home would be a plausible way to introduce him.

Garfield is the only thing that could make Loki season 2 even better than it’s already shaping up to be, but it remains to be seen if there’s anything more to the rumor than hope.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

