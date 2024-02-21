Lindsay Lohan Is Switching Places Again in the New Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Lindsay Lohan is switching places again. Over two decades after starring in Freaky Friday, she is gearing up for another switcheroo premise with the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish.

Irish Wish marks Lohan’s second film since she made a Hollywood comeback in the Netflix Christmas comedy Falling for Christmas. Prior to the holiday film, she had taken a three-year hiatus from the industry. It was one of several breaks she has taken over the course of her career, which has been turbulent due to personal issues and media scrutiny. However, she is back in the spotlight after signing a multi-movie deal with Netflix. Falling for Christmas was just the beginning of her collaboration with the major streamer. She has two more Netflix originals on the way: Irish Wish and Our Little Secret. Lohan expressed excitement about the collaboration, especially given her desire to return to the romantic comedy genre.

Our Little Secret only just began production in January 2024. However, Irish Wish‘s release is right around the corner, and the trailer is giving off strong Freaky Friday vibes.

Lindsay Lohan switches places in Irish Wish trailer

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Irish Wish on February 20. Meanwhile, viewers won’t have to wait long for the rom-com as it is set to arrive on the platform on March 15.

The trailer sees Lohan as Maddie Kelly, a woman traveling to Ireland for a wedding. It’s not her wedding, although she wishes it was. Instead, she’s stuck witnessing the man she calls “the one who got away” marrying her best friend instead of her. As a result, she finds herself wishing she were the one marrying him. In a hilarious turn of events, her wish comes true, and she wakes up the next day to find she is the future bride. At first, it seems like a dream come true, but with the wedding approaching, she’ll have to decide if it’s really what she wants.

Starring opposite Lohan is Merlin star Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy, Kelly’s long-time crush. Meanwhile, Emily in Paris‘ Elizabeth Tan has been tapped to play Emma, Kelly’s best friend and Kennedy’s fiancée. Also starring in Irish Wish is Ed Speleers, best known for his role in Outlander. Speleers will portray James Thomas, a man who also sparks Kelly’s interest in Ireland and creates a love triangle situation. Jane Seymour appears as Rosemary Kelly, Kelly’s mother, while Ayesha Curry portrays Heather, who appears to be another bridesmaid in the trailer. Rounding out the cast are Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy, Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy, and Maurice Byrne as Shawn Kennedy.

The official Irish Wish synopsis reads:

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Until a spontaneous wish for true love causes her to wake up as the bride-to-be. Also starring Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, and Alexander Vlahos.

Irish Wish definitely has potential as a good old-fashioned cheesy rom-com, and it also has quite the pull with Lohan’s leading role. It is bound to make viewers feel nostalgic for the comedies she did in the earlier days of her career, especially since two of her most famous works, Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap, include switching places. With nostalgia, Lohan, and a wacky rom-com premise, Irish Wish has quite an appealing combination going on.

