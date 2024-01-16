‘Mean Girls’ Did Not Have To Go There With This Lindsay Lohan Joke

The new Mean Girls movie musical has already struggled to do justice to both the 2004 film and the Broadway musical, and now it seems the teen comedy has also missed the memo on tact, according to new revelations courtesy of a representative for Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan, of course, originated the role of Cady Heron in 2004’s Mean Girls, and also came back for the 2024 film, in which she has a cameo as the moderator of the mathletes competition. It’s hard to say, however, if she would have agreed to return at all had she known about the film’s sneaky “fire crotch” joke.

Leslie Sloane, a representative for Lohan, recently revealed to The Messenger that the former Mean Girls lead was “hurt and disappointed” by the line’s inclusion in the film.

The line in question is delivered by Megan Thee Stallion (who plays herself in a cameo) during a montage of social media reactions to Cady’s acclimation to queen bee status. Megan Thee Stallion says, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”

Lohan interpreted the line as a reference to the nickname “fire crotch,” which socialite Brandon Davis first gave her in a 2006 video published by TMZ. The nickname followed the young actress around for years after, often appearing in tabloid coverage.

Could it have been an honest mistake? Maybe, but even if that were the case, it would probably be wiser to brand it as a gross oversight; of all the quips in the Mean Girls social media montages, “fire crotch” is a strangely specific one to include, especially given its infamous association with Lohan, who in turn is quite famously associated with Mean Girls.

Moral of the story? Someone, at some point, needed to do better, and since we don’t know who that is exactly, perhaps doing better is just something we should all strive to do at all times.

