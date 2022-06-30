What To Know About The Season Two Timeline For ‘Invincible’

After a bloody and action-packed first season of Invincible everyone is ready for more of the hit animated show. In the first season, we got to see Korean American teenager Mark Grayson (played by Steven Yuen) come into his powers and learn how to use them as a part-time superhero. Alongside struggling to balance his personal life with his friends William (Andrew Rannells) and Amber (Zazie Beetz), Mark a.k.a. Invincible still can’t seem to be enough for his superhero and alien father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons.)

Based on the comic book series of the same name, this shows a compelling story and no holds barred approach to showing violence in animation grew viewership week by week. You couldn’t escape the show by the time the finale hit. April 29, 2021 (the day that the season one finale was released), the creators confirmed they were greenlit for at least two more seasons.

When is season two coming?

With how many lines he has, his vocal cords really will need to be… pic.twitter.com/0Chd6KvxxQ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 15, 2022

If this video posted was recently taken, we won’t be getting season two in 2022. In the animation process, voice audio comes first. The animation process will take a while and shouldn’t be rushed because added pressure will end up giving Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) that weird logo that is supposed to be a female symbol with electrons orbiting but instead was drawn like a female sign crossed out.

Then again, Yuen could have been recording season three in that clip and we’re being misled. As of March 2022, Simmons (who plays the main character) said in an interview that he was returning to the recording studio soon.

Invincible fans trying to figure out when this video was filmed, what it means for a S2 release date, and how Damien Darkblood is doing pic.twitter.com/1p74adPVxO — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 15, 2022

If D.A. Sinclair remains a significant part of the story and the production team rightfully decides to distance themselves from Ezra Miller, reshooting voiceovers can add time too.

Considering the story is full of surprises, twists and turns, we should be mentally prepared to be shocked. However, brace yourselves for an Invincible-less 2022 unless you read the comics or rewatch season one of the show.

(Image: Amazon Studios)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]