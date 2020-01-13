Interview: Caity Lotz Talks the Crisis on Infinite Earths Finale and What It Means for Legends

The wait for the conclusion to the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths has felt, well, infinite. Be tonight we’ll finally see how our seven paragons—well, six paragons and Lex Luthor—find a way to save all of the multiverse, with some help from Oliver Queen in his new role as The Specter.

One of the paragons fighting to save existence is Sara Lance, played by the inimitable Caity Lotz—Captain of the Wavrider and leader of our favorite crew of screw-ups and cast-offs, the Legends of Tomorrow. The final hour of Crisis takes place on the first Legends episode of 2020 and Sara will have a big role to play in the conflict before we get to Legends’ proper season premiere next week.

But ahead of that, Caity Lotz took a few minutes to chat with The Mary Sue about Crisis, teamwork and the end of Arrow.

The Mary Sue: Congrats on the season six pick up for Legends, first of all. So excited about that.

Caity Lotz: Thank you! Yes, so are we.

So, Sara is the lone Legend left standing as we go into the crossover. How is she feeling?

Not great! It’s definitely a huge challenge for Sara. And I think not having Oliver as she’s used to … she’s kind of more on her own than she’s ever been before. And processing and dealing with that is definitely a challenge for her.

Sara was revealed as the Paragon of Destiny in the first half of the crossover. We didn’t really get into much of what that means for her, emotionally. Is she scared of that role or is has she accepted it like some of the other aspects of her fate?

Sara is used to curveballs being thrown at her and I think it was in season two of Legends—she had to wield the spear of destiny which was like a huge responsibility and temptation, so I feel like at this point Sara’s just like “eff it! And see what happens!”

How are the other Paragons getting along as we find them in these final hours? Is there any tension on the team? Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) has a pretty great beard going in the promo pictures, so I assume some time has passed.

Yeah, there’s a lot of time that has passed and the have been stuck in this place for a minute. And I think one of the biggest things that they’re wrestling with is hopelessness because everything that they’ve tried to do, do nothing is working, and they’re not really seeing any way out of it.

We’ve also got a super-villain that’s wormed his way onto this team. How are things going with Lew Luthor (Jon Cryer) there in the mix?

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) has some very strong feelings about him and it definitely makes everything a little bit more challenging. You never know if you can trust him or not.

What’s Sara’s dynamic with the other members of the team? She’s not really close with any of these people except for maybe Barry (Grant Gustin).

You know I think … she had known Barry for a while, but—we didn’t ever have many scenes with Barry and Sara, I feel like it was always Sara and Oliver. In this crisis, Sara and Barry, I think, build more of a friendship, which is really nice. And it was nice to have some more scenes with Grant. I really enjoyed working with him

What was it like on this crossover to work with some new people like Ruby Rose as Kate Kane? Was it fun having some new co-workers?

It was awesome. I always love doing the crossover because you get to hang out with everybody and meet all the people from the other shows. It was fun, and Ruby’s great. It was really fun getting to work with her. I wish we got to do more stuff together … but hopefully, I’m hoping we do more mini-crossovers through the year.

Was this crossover more challenging than others? Especially considering that you were shooting a bit out of order.

Yeah. It was more of a challenge for shooting the first episode of Legends because we shot that before we even had a script for the crossover. And Sara is coming into that episode straight from the crossovers. Basically and I didn’t know what was happening in the crossover so that was interesting to play and a bit of a challenge.

So it sounds like the ramifications of Crisis are going to echo into Legends season five.

It actually affects all the shows, what happens in the finale.

You mentioned Sarah’s closest relationship here with Oliver. How is she going to react to seeing Oliver in this new role as Specter?

It’s hard for her, cause she wants her Oliver back. She wants Ollie: the one she grew up with, her childhood friend, the one that knows her and they have all these memories. And this version of Oliver isn’t quite the same. I think it’s hard for her to deal with, but I think at the same time it’s better than no Oliver at all. And Oliver Queen is the last person that knows Sara—her old life—being a part of a real world, rather than just traveling through time. He was the anchor to the real world.

At the same time we’re finishing this event, we’re about to say goodbye to Arrow, which is where you and Sara got your shot, how does it feel to be closing the chapter on that show?

I mean it’s so bittersweet. I don’t want it to end, especially because I’m still out here! I’m still shooting … my character is still around and Arrow is part of her family. It’s sad to see it go, but at the same time but Arrow had eight years, it’s a great run. But definitely sad. It’s sad, I don’t want it to end.

I hope Sara can stop by in 2040 and say hi if Green Arrow and The Canaries gets picked up.

Yeah, me too. I was talking to Katie [Cassidy] and Juliana [Harkavy] and Kat [McNamara] about that. I’ve definitely got to go over and hang out with them.

—

Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes Tuesday, January 14th at 8:00 p.m. with a special episode of Arrow, followed by a special episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. on The CW.

(Image: Dean Buscher/The CW)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com