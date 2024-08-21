Even THAT guy can’t help but love Mizu on ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Netflix has been bringing us some amazing animated stories recently, and Blue Eye Samurai is one of the best out there. And the creatives told us they knew exactly what kind of story they wanted to make going into the series and where they want to take it next.

Recommended Videos

The series follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), a master of the sword who is seeking revenge. A story like this with a woman at the heart of it instantly intrigued me, and after watching the hit Netflix series, it is easy to see why fans fell in love with Mizu’s journey. Talking with Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, and Jane Wu about the series, the reaction to Mizu’s story makes Blue Eye Samurai even better.

When I asked what their favorite reaction was to the show so far and a character like Mizu, Noizumi talked about hearing people mention how they’ve found themselves in her character. “It’s twofold,” Noizumi said. “I’ve had so many people come up to mention how seen they feel being mixed race—and not even just Asian mixed race, but all combinations of mixed race out there—and feeling that they didn’t realize that they had all of these unresolved feelings, and to see her out there onscreen dealing with those feelings was very cathartic for them.”

She went on to talk about how interesting it was to see the people who typically have a more sexist viewpoint like Mizu, as well. “Also just some of the sexist people out there who maybe are like ‘I don’t normally like girl characters.’ Those people, we all know who they are, saying, ‘I actually liked this one,’ which is a backhanded compliment. But it’s also nice to be rewarded for people who don’t normally root for a female lead.”

You can see our full chat here:

Blue Eye Samurai is on Netflix now.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy